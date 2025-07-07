Mechanical Control Cables Market Driven by Automotive Industry Expansion

The global mechanical control cables market size was estimated at USD 11.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. Mechanical control cables, vital for transmitting force and motion, are extensively used in the automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and marine sectors.

One of the major growth drivers is the increasing demand for advanced and efficient automotive systems. With the evolution of the automotive industry—particularly through the emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles—the necessity for precise and dependable control systems has intensified, thereby accelerating the demand for mechanical control cables. Additionally, the global wave of urbanization and infrastructure development has heightened the need for modern construction equipment, which relies on mechanical control cables to ensure performance and safety.

The market is witnessing robust growth, supported by rising investments across multiple end-use industries and ongoing technological innovation. A notable factor contributing to this expansion is the growing requirement for sophisticated control systems in agricultural and construction machinery. As these sectors continue to embrace automation and advanced equipment, the demand for high-precision mechanical control cables is on the rise. Similarly, the expanding robotics and automation industry is significantly influencing market dynamics. Industries such as manufacturing and logistics are increasingly adopting automated systems that depend on high-performance control cables to deliver accuracy and efficiency.

Moreover, the global focus on sustainability is further driving the market. The shift toward eco-friendly vehicles and machinery underscores the need for lightweight, durable, and efficient control cables. This aligns with green initiatives across various industries. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies are also fueling infrastructure development, leading to a growing demand for mechanical control cables.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mechanical Control Cables Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a dominant revenue share of over 35.0% in 2023.

The U.S. market is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2030.

Based on type, the push-pull segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 63.0% of global revenue.

By platform, the aerial segment generated the highest revenue share in 2023.

In terms of application, the flight control segment was the leading contributor in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.18 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.3%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Mechanical Control Cables Company Insights

Major players such as Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Triumph Group, and Elliott Manufacturing are actively working to expand their market presence and gain competitive advantages. These companies are pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product development. For example, in March 2024, French firm Legrand SA announced the acquisition of Mechanical Support Systems, a provider of cable management solutions. This move is expected to strengthen Legrand’s position in the infrastructure, commercial, and data center markets.

Leading Companies in the Mechanical Control Cables Market

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group

Elliott Manufacturing

Orscheln Types

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Cablecraft

HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD.

KÜSTER Group

TE Connectivity

LEXCO CABLE

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The mechanical control cables market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the rising need for precision, durability, and efficiency across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, industrial, and construction. Technological advancements, the push for sustainability, and increasing investments in automation and infrastructure are shaping market demand. With North America leading in revenue and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the global landscape presents robust opportunities for both existing players and new entrants aiming to capitalize on evolving industry needs.