Thoracic Surgery Devices Market 2030: Focus on Education and Training

The global thoracic surgery devices market was valued at USD 662.77 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of conditions such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, continuous advancements in surgical tools and techniques, particularly minimally invasive procedures, alongside the increasing proportion of elderly individuals globally, are propelling market demand.

The aging population plays a crucial role in the expansion of the thoracic surgery devices market. Older adults are more likely to suffer from thoracic ailments like lung cancer, esophageal disorders, and heart diseases, which leads to an increased need for surgical interventions and the associated medical devices. Moreover, elderly patients often seek procedures that reduce postoperative pain, lower the risk of complications, and shorten recovery time-driving the adoption of patient-centric and minimally invasive surgical solutions.

Technological advancements have significantly impacted market dynamics. Procedures such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted thoracic surgery are gaining widespread acceptance for their effectiveness and reduced recovery periods. These methods demand high-precision instruments, which in turn fosters product innovation and encourages further market expansion.

The growth of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, is another driving factor. Enhanced access to medical services, including thoracic surgical procedures, is boosting global demand for thoracic surgery devices. As more medical institutions adopt these procedures, the requirement for diagnostic, operative, and post-operative devices continue to rise, further accelerating market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

By product: The forceps segment led the market with a share of 26.12% in 2022. Forceps are versatile surgical instruments used in a wide range of medical procedures, including thoracic surgery. They are essential for grasping, holding, manipulating, and dissecting tissues, making them indispensable tools for thoracic surgeons.

By surgery type: The lobectomy segment accounted for the largest share at 43.2% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of lung cancer globally, and lobectomy is a primary treatment option for early-stage lung cancer. Given the high incidence of lung cancer, the demand for lobectomy procedures and associated devices is substantial.

By end-use: Hospitals held the dominant position with a market share of 45.9% in 2022. Hospitals are the preferred choice for treating severe thoracic conditions, such as advanced-stage lung cancer, complicated cardiovascular diseases, and trauma cases.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2022 : USD 662.77 Million

: USD 662.77 Million Projected Market Size by 2030 : USD 1.08 Billion

: USD 1.08 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 6.42%

: 6.42% North America : Largest regional market in 2022

: Largest regional market in 2022 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The market is comprised of both public and private companies that are heavily investing in research and development to enhance their product portfolios. For example, in March 2023, Prana Thoracic, Inc. announced a USD 3 million Series A funding round, aimed at furthering innovation in the field. Major players contributing to the market include:

Medtronic plc

Cardio medical GmbH

Intuitive Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Grena Ltd.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Medela Healthcare

LivaNova plc

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Conclusion:

The thoracic surgery devices market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the increasing burden of thoracic diseases, an aging global population, and technological progress in minimally invasive surgical techniques. With rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D, particularly in emerging regions, the market is expected to witness sustained demand. Key industry players are actively innovating to meet the growing need for efficient and patient-friendly surgical solutions, ensuring continued market expansion through 2030.