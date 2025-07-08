Mortuary Equipment Market Sees Steady Demand With Rising Mortality Rates

The global mortuary equipment market size was estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising death rates, which have resulted in a heightened demand for essential mortuary equipment such as body bags, refrigeration units, and autopsy tables.

The increase in mortality rates has highlighted the urgent requirement for improved mortuary services and related equipment, thereby positioning the market for substantial expansion. According to the World Population Review 2023, the population of individuals aged 65 and above in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is expected to grow at a significantly faster pace than in Other Developing Countries (ODCs). Between 2023 and 2050, the older adult population in LDCs is projected to nearly triple, while ODCs will experience more than a twofold increase in the same timeframe. This demographic shift is likely to create a stronger need for healthcare infrastructure, including the development and upgrading of mortuary facilities, further propelling market growth.

Technological innovation continues to reshape the mortuary equipment market by improving operational efficiency and safety. Automated systems like hydraulic cadaver lifts and advanced refrigeration units enhance storage and handling capabilities. Additionally, the industry’s commitment to innovation is evident through the emergence of eco-friendly burial solutions and digital management platforms that cater to modern consumer expectations. These advancements are critical in ensuring mortuary operations are sustainable, effective, and adaptable to increasing demands.

Cultural traditions and the evolving funeral services sector also contribute significantly to the market’s expansion. Regions with diverse cultural norms often have unique mortuary equipment requirements based on customary practices, thereby influencing demand. Simultaneously, shifts in consumer behavior and the continued evolution of the funeral industry are bolstering the need for specialized mortuary equipment. These trends collectively underscore the strong growth potential and diversification opportunities in the market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global mortuary equipment market with a revenue share of 35.8% in 2024.

The United States held the largest share in the North American mortuary equipment market.

By type, refrigeration units dominated the market, accounting for 30.3% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.11 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.55 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Mortuary Equipment Company Insights

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. offers an extensive range of mortuary products, including embalming tables, autopsy tools, and dissection instruments, tailored to the specific demands of mortuaries and forensic labs, focusing on quality and innovation.

Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc. stands out as a top U.S.-based provider of postmortem equipment, offering products such as autopsy tables, embalming tools, and mortuary cold rooms with a strong emphasis on customization and high manufacturing standards for pathology and morgue facilities worldwide.

Key Mortuary Equipment Companies

The following leading companies dominate the mortuary equipment market and significantly influence its trajectory:

Roftek Ltd.

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

KUGEL Medical GmbH

Leec Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.

HYGECO

Mortuary Lift Company

Fiocchetti Scientific S.R.L.

Conclusion

The mortuary equipment market is poised for steady growth driven by demographic changes, technological advancements, and cultural influences. The aging global population, rising death rates, and the evolving nature of funeral services are creating a consistent demand for innovative and efficient mortuary solutions. With strong participation from established companies and increasing investment in product development, the market is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory through 2030.