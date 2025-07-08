U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market 2030: Revenue by Center Type

U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Overview

The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) market in the U.S. and Europe was valued at USD 110.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the cost-effectiveness of ASCs and the increasing accessibility they provide, allowing more patients to receive care outside traditional hospital settings. Enhanced clinical outcomes and advancements in minimally invasive procedures are further supporting the efficiency of these centers and accelerating patient recovery times. Additionally, the aging population is fueling demand for outpatient surgical solutions, contributing to the market’s continued expansion.

The market’s momentum is underpinned by factors such as affordability and broader access to care, making services more attainable for a wider patient base. As per the Center for Medicare Advocacy, Medicare enrollment reached 65.7 million as of March 2023, reflecting an increase of nearly 100,000 since September 2022. Among these, 33.9 million were enrolled in Original Medicare, while 31.8 million chose Medicare Advantage or similar plans. Meanwhile, 51.6 million beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Part D for prescription drug coverage through either stand-alone plans or Medicare Advantage options. Notably, private Part D and MA-PD plans remain the only available Medicare drug coverage solutions.

The shift toward minimally invasive surgeries—which offer benefits like readuced pain, shorter recovery periods, and decreased hospital stays—is encouraging patients and providers to opt for ambulatory surgery centers. For instance, in October 2023, TeDan Surgical Innovations introduced the Phantom ML3 MIS Lumbar Surgical Access System. This system simplifies procedures such as TLIFs, discectomies, decompressions, and facetectomies through a lightweight handheld retractor frame designed to improve efficiency and accommodate varying patient anatomies.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Orthopedics led the market with a 26.7% share in 2024, driven by the integration of AI-based platforms and advanced analytics aimed at improving care coordination and surgical results.

Physician-owned centers held the largest share of 62.1% in 2024, due to their ability to handle complex outpatient procedures like joint replacements and spine surgeries, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and access to specialized care.

Single-specialty centers dominated with a 61.2% market share in 2024, primarily because of the adoption of robotic-assisted technologies that improve precision and streamline workflows in settings like spine surgery centers.

dominated with a , primarily because of the adoption of robotic-assisted technologies that improve precision and streamline workflows in settings like spine surgery centers. The treatment segment accounted for 75.2% of the market in 2024, reflecting the growing need for affordable, high-quality surgical care supported by partnerships that improve access and clinical outcomes.

Market Size and Growth Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 110.3 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 157.8 billion

: USD 157.8 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Leading Companies in the U.S. & Europe ASCs Market

Several major players are actively expanding their customer base and competitive presence through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Notable companies include:

Envision Healthcare: A U.S.-based provider offering physician-led care across hospitals, outpatient facilities, and telehealth. Its AmSurg division focuses on cost-effective surgical care through outpatient centers.

Pediatrix Medical Group (part of Mednax, Inc.): Specializes in maternal-fetal, neonatal, and pediatric care, offering NICU services and pediatric specialties like cardiology and neurology.

Other Key Players:
TH Medical
TeamHealth
UnitedHealth Group
QHCCS, LLC
Surgery Partners
SCA Health
CHSPSC, LLC
HCA Management Services, L.P.
SurgCenter

:

Conclusion

The U.S. and Europe ambulatory surgery centers market is experiencing steady growth, driven by technological innovation, demographic trends, and a systemic shift toward outpatient care. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the increasing Medicare population and strategic investments by key players, is expected to further strengthen the market. With a projected market size of USD 157.8 billion by 2030, ambulatory surgery centers are positioned as a cornerstone of modern, cost-effective, and accessible healthcare delivery.