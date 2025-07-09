Korea Medical Aesthetics Market Sees Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures

The Korean medical aesthetics market was valued at over USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The rising adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, alongside a surge in medical tourism, are among the key factors propelling market growth. Additionally, the widespread influence of social media and increasing global awareness of K-beauty trends have significantly contributed to the expansion of the medical aesthetics sector in Korea.

The growing popularity of combination treatments that integrate aesthetics with technologies like lasers and radiofrequency is further enhancing and prolonging treatment results. Aesthetic procedures are deeply ingrained in Korean culture, making cosmetic enhancements both culturally accepted and highly sought-after.

Korea performs the highest number of cosmetic procedures globally and is recognized as the plastic surgery capital of the world. Both invasive and non-invasive surgeries are extensively performed, with a notable shift from predominantly facial surgeries to a broader demand for treatments such as body contouring, lifting, Botox, and fillers. These procedures are gaining popularity due to their accessibility and the minimally invasive nature that appeals to a wide demographic.

The regulatory framework in Korea also supports the market, as the threshold to perform aesthetic procedures is relatively low—any individual with a medical license is eligible. Moreover, aesthetic procedures are increasingly embraced by Korean men, including anti-aging treatments, jaw surgeries, facial contouring, and blepharoplasty.

Market Highlights

Market Size (2019): USD 1.6 billion

Projected CAGR (2020–2027): 13.3%

Key Growth Drivers:

Surge in medical tourism

Cultural acceptance of aesthetic procedures

Increased adoption of non-invasive technologies

Influence of K-beauty and social media

Expanding male demographic for aesthetic procedures

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Korea’s market comprises both local firms and global players, with international companies aiming to increase their footprint through partnerships and expanded distribution networks. Key trends such as technological advancements and price reductions are shaping the competitive landscape. The pressure to lower production costs has further intensified price competition among existing market participants.

Notable players in the Korean medical aesthetics market include:

Medytox

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Daewoong Pharma

Cynosure (Hologic, Inc.)

Johnson and Johnson

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Allergan, Inc.

Lutronic

Conclusion

The Korean medical aesthetics market is poised for significant growth, fueled by the cultural normalization of cosmetic procedures, technological innovation, and increasing international interest in K-beauty. With a high volume of procedures and strong local and global company participation, Korea remains at the forefront of the global medical aesthetics industry. The rise in male participation and demand for advanced non-invasive techniques ensures continued market momentum through 2027.