Urology Guidewires Market 2030: The Importance of Material Selection

Global Urology Guidewires Market Overview

The global urology guidewires market was valued at USD 474.99 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 825.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney and ureteral stones. Additionally, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and a growing elderly population—especially in the Asia Pacific region including Japan, India, and China—are significant factors fueling market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the urology guidewiraes market but is expected to create long-term growth opportunities for key market players. During the pandemic, a portion of hospital resources, including beds and medical staff, were redirected to COVID-19 care, significantly reducing the capacity to perform elective urological procedures. Furthermore, precautions to prevent hospital-acquired infections and the reallocation of urology personnel—about 30% were reassigned to COVID-19 wards—contributed to the market decline.

According to the African Journal of Urology (2021), there was a significant reduction in all elective urological procedures, including ureteroscopic lithotripsy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy, transurethral resection of the prostate, urethroplasty, and renal transplants. Notably, between weeks 8–9 and 11–13 in 2020, urologic activity dropped consistently, with weekly percentage changes ranging from -41% to -29.9% (p = 0.001). The study also noted that nearly one-third of uro-oncologic procedures may have been delayed, leading to a dramatic decline in urology guidewire sales during 2020.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Material: The stainless steel guidewires segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 42.2% . Stainless steel is preferred due to its high corrosion resistance, antibacterial properties, and non-magnetic and non-staining nature.

The segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for . Stainless steel is preferred due to its high corrosion resistance, antibacterial properties, and non-magnetic and non-staining nature. By Tip Shape: The straight tip segment dominated the market with a 49.9% revenue share. This design is widely favored by healthcare professionals for its flexibility and reduced risk of vascular trauma.

The segment dominated the market with a revenue share. This design is widely favored by healthcare professionals for its flexibility and reduced risk of vascular trauma. By End-user: The hospitals & clinics segment led the market with over 60.1% share in 2021. This dominance is driven by the rising number of patients diagnosed with urological diseases, prompting more surgical interventions.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Value: USD 474.99 Million

USD 474.99 Million 2030 Projected Value: USD 825.72 Million

USD 825.72 Million CAGR (2022–2030): 6.37%

6.37% Largest Regional Market (2021): North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Amid rising demand, global manufacturers are scaling up and modernizing production facilities with cost-effective solutions. For instance, in September 2021, Integer Holdings Corporation announced its expansion in Galway, Ireland, with a new manufacturing plant focused on regional development, R&D, and medical device delivery systems.

In addition, leading companies are pursuing mergers and acquisitions to ensure high product quality and meet the demand across various applications. In December 2021, Oscor, Inc. was acquired by Integer Holdings Corporation, enhancing Integer’s offerings in neurostimulation leads, steerable sheaths, and cardiac applications while adding cost-efficient production capabilities. This strategic move is expected to positively impact the market’s growth trajectory.

Major Players in the Global Urology Guidewires Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Advin Health Care

Cook Medical

Olympus America

Teleflex Incorporated

MEDpro Medical B.V.

ACE Medical Devices

Others

Conclusion

The global urology guidewires market is set to witness substantial growth over the coming years, driven by increasing urological disease prevalence, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and a growing aging population—particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted short-term demand, it has also highlighted opportunities for innovation and expansion, which leading manufacturers are actively leveraging through facility upgrades and strategic acquisitions. With a projected CAGR of 6.37%, the market is poised to reach USD 825.72 million by 2030, offering strong potential for stakeholders across the value chain.