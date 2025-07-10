Vision Positioning System Market 2030: Regional Insights and Growth Opportunities

Vision Positioning System Market Overview

The global vision positioning system market was valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for automation across various industrial sectors.

Vision positioning systems (VPS) play a critical role in advancing automation and improving operational efficiency. The growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), increasing use of AI-powered optical sensors, and the broader application of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in both commercial and defense sectors are significant contributors to this market expansion. Additionally, the surge in autonomous vehicles—ranging from drones to cars—is driving innovation in VPS technologies.

Companies are increasingly investing in VPS to strengthen their autonomous mobility capabilities. This trend aligns with the global push toward smart city development, where VPS helps deliver key insights into traffic patterns, pedestrian behavior, and public space usage. Such data is crucial for sustainable urban planning, aiding city planners in designing efficient and eco-friendly urban environments.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By Component : In 2024, the camera segment dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding 66% , propelled by the growing need for advanced imaging in drone delivery applications across e-commerce, logistics, and emergency services.

: In 2024, the dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding , propelled by the growing need for advanced imaging in drone delivery applications across e-commerce, logistics, and emergency services. By Location : The outdoor segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-precision vision systems that address the limitations of traditional GPS in open environments.

: The held the largest market share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-precision vision systems that address the limitations of traditional GPS in open environments. By Platform : The UAV segment led in revenue share in 2024 due to the rising use of drones in sectors such as construction, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and surveying.

: The led in revenue share in 2024 due to the rising use of drones in sectors such as construction, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and surveying. By End-Use: The defense sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2024, backed by growing government investment and military modernization initiatives aimed at strengthening national security.

Market Size and Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 6.18 Billion

: USD 6.18 Billion 2030 Market Size : USD 12.60 Billion

: USD 12.60 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 12.2%

: 12.2% Leading Region (2024) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Vision Positioning System Market

Major players include:

ABB Ltd. – Renowned for its innovation in technologies such as visual SLAM for autonomous mobile robots, ABB continues to lead in deploying cutting-edge VPS solutions.

– Renowned for its innovation in technologies such as for autonomous mobile robots, ABB continues to lead in deploying cutting-edge VPS solutions. Cognex Corporation – A pioneer in machine vision technology, Cognex provides tools that enhance automation, quality control, and productivity across industries.

Emerging players include:

Senion AB – Specializes in indoor positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking to support operational efficiency and user experience.

– Specializes in indoor positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking to support operational efficiency and user experience. Seegrid Corporation – Designs autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, used widely in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing.

Other Key Companies:

SICK AG

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Parrot Drones SAS

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Conclusion

The vision positioning system market is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to double in size by 2030. Driven by the escalating demand for automation, smart mobility, and sustainable city infrastructure, VPS technologies are becoming increasingly integral across various industries. Innovations in UAVs, AI-powered cameras, and autonomous systems are at the core of this transformation. With North America leading the current market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, key players and new entrants alike are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in this dynamic sector.

