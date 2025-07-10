U.S. Minor Cannabinoids Market Driven by Growing Aging Population’s Needs

The U.S. minor cannabinoids market demonstrates robust growth, estimated at USD 11.5 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 33.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for alternative therapeutic solutions and the progressive legislative landscape surrounding cannabis-derived products. Furthermore, significant investments in research and development exploring the diverse applications of minor cannabinoids are fueling market acceleration.

Minor cannabinoids are being increasingly integrated into a broad spectrum of wellness products, including tinctures, topicals, and dietary supplements. These formulations are strategically positioned as natural adjuncts for managing various health concerns, appealing to consumers seeking alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals. Beyond wellness, minor cannabinoids are also gaining traction in the burgeoning skincare and personal care sectors. A notable example is Amyris, Inc.’s development of clean Cannabigerol (CBG) for dermatological applications.

Key Market Dynamics:

The Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) segment commanded the largest revenue share, accounting for 25% in 2023. This dominance is attributable to the expanding therapeutic utility of THCV in addressing conditions such as metabolic disorders, arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, neurological disorders, and pain management. Application Focus (Neurological Disorders): The neurological disorders segment held a substantial revenue share in 2023. The escalating prevalence of neurological conditions, coupled with the documented efficacy of cannabinoids in their management, is expected to be a significant driver of segmental growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11.5 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 33.3 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 15.0%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the prominent players in the market include GCM Holdings (Global Cannabinoids), LLC; GenCanna; and CBD, Inc.

GCM Holdings (Global Cannabinoids), LLC operates as a wholesale B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of organic, phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp within the U.S. Its extensive product portfolio includes a variety of minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, CBGA, THCV, and others.

GenCanna specializes in the production of cannabinoid isolates and distillates. While headquartered in the U.S., the company extends its global reach through strategic production and distribution centers located in London and Rotterdam.

Fresh Bros Hemp Company is a licensed CBD and hemp ingredient producer and distributor. It offers a broad range of hemp-based products tailored to consumers, athletes, and commercial businesses.

BulKanna serves as a manufacturer and wholesaler of CBD-infused products, with capabilities in developing custom formulations that incorporate cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC.

Key Players

Mile High Labs

GCM Holdings, LLC (Global Cannabinoids)



INC.

Rhizo Sciences

Laurelcrest

Fresh Bros Hemp Company

BulKanna

High Purity Natural Products.

ZERO POINT EXTRACTION, LLC

Conclusion

The US minor cannabinoids market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing consumer interest in alternative therapies, evolving regulations, and ongoing research. These compounds are widely adopted in wellness and personal care, with certain cannabinoids and applications leading market growth.