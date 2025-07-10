Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market Grows on Renovation Activities

The Europe air conditioning systems market was valued at USD 10.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by strict energy efficiency regulations and the growing demand for advanced cooling technologies. Industries across Europe are adopting modern air conditioning systems to enhance production efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and meet environmental compliance standards.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart technologies to align with evolving consumer preferences and regulatory frameworks. In particular, the European Union’s F-Gas Regulation and EcoDesign Directive have prompted HVAC companies to develop systems that utilize low-GWP refrigerants, deliver higher energy performance, and contribute to reduced carbon emissions.

Key Market Insights:

By Type:

Ductless mini-split systems led the market in 2024, accounting for 46.1% of the market share. Their popularity continues to grow, particularly in retrofit and renovation projects, where the installation of traditional ductwork is impractical or cost-prohibitive.

The residential segment was the dominant application in 2024, holding 42.1% of the market share. The surge in residential demand is largely due to rising temperatures across Europe, driven by climate change, leading to increased adoption of cooling systems in homes.

Inverter technology held the largest share of 67.3% in 2024. This segment’s growth is primarily fueled by the rising need for energy-efficient and cost-saving solutions, making inverter-based systems a preferred choice across both residential and commercial sectors.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.25 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.8%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Carrier, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, and Mitsubishi Corporation, among others.

Carrier specializes in providing healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent solutions for buildings and cold chains. Originally acquired by United Technologies Corporation in 1979, Carrier became an independent entity following a spin-off in April 2020. The company operates through key business segments including HVAC, refrigeration, and fire & security. Its diverse product portfolio includes heat pumps, air conditioners, boilers, furnaces, air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilators, air scrubbers, thermostats, UV lamps, energy services, and building controls, serving retail, commercial, transport, and food service industries. Notable HVAC brands under Carrier include Arcoaire, Beretta, Bryant, Carlyle, Comfortmaker, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, Keeprite, and Payne.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of air conditioning systems and chemical products, with a network of 313 consolidated subsidiaries worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including air-conditioning systems, room heating and heat pumps, hot water supply systems, packaged air-conditioning units, and air conditioning systems for industrial plants, commercial facilities, and office buildings. Additionally, Daikin provides low- and medium-capacity air conditioning systems, water chillers, air purifiers, humidity control air processors, marine container refrigeration systems, and air handling units, catering to diverse environmental and operational needs.

Key Players



DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd

Johnson Controls Inc.

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Midea

Danfoss

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electrolux

Conclusion

The European air conditioning systems market is steadily growing, propelled by strict environmental regulations, rising demand for energy-efficient and smart cooling solutions, and innovations like inverter technology. Both established manufacturers and agile niche players will continue thriving by addressing evolving market and regulatory needs.