White Oil Market Grows with Rising Demand in Personal Care Applications

The global white oil market size is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand across diverse end-use industries such as personal care and pharmaceuticals is a key factor driving this growth.

In the personal care industry, white oil is widely used as a base ingredient, lubricant, softening agent, and processing additive in the production of cosmetics, makeup, lipsticks, skincare lotions, and hair care products. The versatility of white oil, combined with the rapid expansion of the personal care sector in developing nations, is contributing significantly to market demand.

Additionally, white oil’s compatibility with other base oils and chemicals makes it ideal for adhesive formulations. It enhances the transparency and durability of adhesives, which is expected to lead to increased consumption in the adhesives segment over the coming years.

The product also finds extensive application in the broader personal care sector, serving as a primary base ingredient for a wide variety of products across skincare and hair care categories. This segment is anticipated to remain a major driver of market demand, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, where the use of cosmetics and personal care products is on the rise. Meanwhile, other segments such as adhesives, agriculture, and polymers are expected to offer new growth avenues over the forecast period.

The personal care application segment held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021, driven by growing demand for skincare lotions, makeup, and hair care products that utilize white oil as a core manufacturing ingredient.

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021, owing to post-COVID industry growth and heightened health awareness. White oil plays a key role in the production of various pharmaceutical formulations.

The adhesives application segment is projected to grow at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 4.6% through 2030, fueled by increasing requirements for high-performance processing ingredients in adhesive production.

In agriculture, white oil is used for purposes such as grain elevator dust control, tobacco processing, crop and fodder protection, and other horticultural applications.

Expanding usage in textiles, agriculture, and adhesives is likely to present considerable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The white oil market is poised for steady growth, supported by its wide-ranging applications across personal care, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, and agriculture. As consumer demand for cosmetic and wellness products continues to rise—particularly in emerging economies—the need for high-quality base ingredients like white oil becomes even more critical. Additionally, the product’s adaptability and performance-enhancing properties make it an essential component in industrial and agricultural processes. With ongoing innovation and expanding applications, the white oil market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory throughout the forecast period.