Timeless Treasures: The Bookroom Art Press Launches Limited Edition Art Prints in Hove

Hove, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Bookroom Art Press proudly announces the launch of its exclusive range of Limited Edition Art Prints from its gallery in Hove. This carefully curated collection brings together iconic works from British modernist artists and new voices from both sides of the Atlantic.

Rooted in historical British art movements and inspired by timeless creativity, The Bookroom Art Press specialises in prints by renowned figures such as Miroslav Sasek, Eric Ravilious, Aileen Agar, Claude Flight, Sybil Andrews, and Cyril Power. Their collection includes rare interpretations from the Grosvenor School (1925-1940) and the Neo-Romantic School (1930-1950), featuring celebrated names like Stanley Spencer and the Nash brothers.

A Curated Collection of Artistic Legacy

Art lovers can explore visual storytelling through cityscapes, abstract forms, and romantic landscapes. The collection celebrates the depth of 20th-century British art while offering new work by emerging artists that aligns with this legacy. Each piece has been selected to offer artistic richness and historical depth, creating a meaningful experience for collectors and first-time buyers alike.

Excellence in Craftsmanship with Giclée Printing

Every limited edition art print is crafted using the giclée process, known for its exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. This printing technique uses archival-quality, pigment-based inks that produce vibrant tones and subtle detail, making each print a faithful reproduction of the original work.

Prints are produced exclusively on genuine mould-made 310gsm thick, 100% cotton rag paper. The Bookroom Art Press ensures every artwork is hand-finished, hand-numbered, and embossed with its publisher’s mark—an assurance of authenticity and future value.

Designed for Collectors and Art Enthusiasts

With a focus on scarcity and provenance, the prints are released in strictly limited quantities. Each edition is documented, numbered, and certified with the Bookroom emboss. These features increase their desirability among collectors, offering value both artistically and as potential heirlooms.

The selection spans a wide range of visual styles and subjects, from modernist abstraction to atmospheric landscapes. Whether you are an experienced collector or a new buyer, there is a print to suit your taste and space.

Art That Speaks – Perfect as a Gift

Original art makes a memorable and thoughtful gift. The Bookroom Art Press offers a variety of subjects to suit birthdays, anniversaries, or special occasions. Each piece is produced to the highest standards and can be paired with professional framing for a complete presentation.

Visit the Bookroom Gallery in Hove

The Bookroom Art Press welcomes visitors to its gallery located in a charming cobbled mews, just a block up from the sea in Hove. Appointments can be arranged for private viewings and consultations.

You can also explore the full range of limited edition art prints online or contact the gallery directly on 07729 771249 for more information.