Spinal Surgery Clinic Enhances Specialist Spinal Care Services in Southampton

Southampton, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Spinal Surgery Clinic is proud to announce expanded availability for consultations with its experienced Spinal Surgeon Southampton, now welcoming new patients seeking expert spinal care. Located in the heart of Southampton, the clinic supports individuals with ongoing back, neck, and nerve-related conditions that require accurate diagnosis and skilled surgical attention.

With growing demand for specialist spinal care, patients across Southampton and Basingstoke now have better access to timely treatment options through both NHS and private appointments. The clinic offers a direct and professional route for those suffering from unresolved pain, neurological symptoms, or complex spinal conditions.

Southampton’s Leading Spinal Neurosurgeon Now Accepting New Patients

The clinic is led by Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi, a Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon with a well-established practice in Southampton and Basingstoke. Patients can expect a tailored approach to spinal care, focusing on conditions ranging from herniated discs to spinal cord compression. Private consultations are available at the Spire Hospital in Southampton and the Candover Clinic in Basingstoke.

Early diagnosis and professional evaluation are crucial. Anyone experiencing persistent symptoms such as radiating pain, weakness, or numbness should consider an appointment with an experienced Spinal Surgeon Southampton.

Expert Care for Complex Spinal Conditions

The Spinal Surgery Clinic manages a wide range of spinal disorders, including:

• Back pain and sciatica

• Neck pain and brachialgia

• Radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

• Myelopathy (spinal cord compression)

• Spinal cord and nerve sheath tumours

• Syringomyelia and Chiari malformations

These conditions can significantly impact quality of life. With focused neurological assessment and high-precision imaging, patients receive the clarity they need to make informed treatment decisions.

About Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi – Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon

Mr Nader-Sepahi is a highly trained neurosurgeon with a specialist interest in spinal pathology. He is a member of several professional bodies including the Society of British Neurological Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons of England. His NHS work is based at the Wessex Neurological Centre, complemented by private care at leading clinics in Hampshire.

He routinely performs spinal decompressions, fusions, disc replacements, and tumour removals, all using advanced microsurgical techniques.

Microsurgical Techniques Offering Safer, Faster Recovery

Microsurgical spinal procedures involve the use of specialised instruments and surgical microscopes to access and treat delicate nerve structures. These minimally invasive techniques help reduce surgical risks, shorten recovery time, and improve long-term outcomes.

For patients with spinal cord compression, tumours, or degenerative disc disease, this approach ensures a safer and more precise surgical experience.

Supporting Patients Across Hampshire

The clinic serves patients across Southampton, Basingstoke, and surrounding areas. With both NHS and private access, individuals can receive timely care in locations convenient to them. Services include comprehensive spinal imaging, neurological evaluation, and post-operative support.

Book a Consultation Today

For expert advice from a trusted Spinal Surgeon Southampton, contact the Spinal Surgery Clinic today. Call 01256 315 025 to schedule a private consultation or inquire about NHS referral pathways.

For more information or to book a consultation with a specialist, visit the official website of the Spinal Surgeon Southampton at Spinal Surgery Clinic.