The Braided Rug Company Expands Eco-Friendly Homeware Range in Aberdovey

Aberdovey, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Braided Rug Company, a long-established homeware brand based in Aberdovey, has expanded its sustainable interior collection with a vibrant range of Jute Baskets and its signature collection of Hardwearing Rugs. Combining traditional craftsmanship with eco-friendly materials, the new collection offers style and practicality for conscious modern living.

Organic Jute Baskets – Style, Strength and Sustainability

Practical Designs for Everyday Living

The new jute baskets collection comes in three functional sizes—small, medium and large. The small basket is ideal for covering a plant pot or brightening up a windowsill. Medium-sized baskets fit perfectly on bookshelves or counters, offering attractive storage for bits and bobs. The large size is strong enough for laundry, logs or toys.

Handcrafted with Purpose

Every basket is made from 100% organic jute, braided and woven by hand. The texture is satisfyingly tactile, and the structure is strong yet soft. The natural feel of the material is complemented by expert weaving, which ensures each basket is long-lasting and practical in busy homes.

Aesthetic That Complements Every Space

From bold Carnival Blue to the calm tones of Seaspray, the jute baskets come in colours designed to match a wide range of interior schemes. Whether placed in a country cottage or modern apartment, these baskets bring warmth, texture and useful storage to any room.

American Braided Rugs – Crafted Heritage That Endures

A Story Woven into Every Rug

The hardwearing rugs offered by The Braided Rug Company are true heritage pieces. Originally developed by A. Leon Capel in the early 1900s, these American braided rugs are still made at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains using traditional techniques.

Built to Outlast Everyday Wear

Each rug is constructed from braids with over 80% surface yarn and just a minimal filler—unlike many mass-produced rugs. This means the hardwearing rugs are more durable, with less risk of patchy wear or breakdown. Ideal for high-traffic areas, they are both tough and beautiful.

Naturally Unique for Every Home

The colouring and yarn arrangement of every rug varies slightly, making each one a unique addition to your home. Available in different shapes and sizes, they add comfort and character to hallways, kitchens or living rooms.

Sustainable, Safe and Simple to Maintain

Planet-Friendly Materials

Jute is a fast-growing, biodegradable fibre that requires little water or pesticides. The jute baskets are made entirely from organic jute, offering an environmentally conscious choice that doesn’t compromise on style.

Easy, Low-Maintenance Living

The baskets require no harsh cleaning products—just soap and water. The hardwearing rugs are built to withstand regular use and are easy to keep looking their best.

Function with Integrity

The Braided Rug Company’s philosophy echoes William Morris’s call for beauty and usefulness in the home. Their commitment goes one step further by adding sustainability to the mix—ensuring every product is beautiful, useful and responsibly made.

About The Braided Rug Company

Founded in 2001 in Aberdovey, The Braided Rug Company began as a small mail-order business selling hardwearing rugs. Over time, the company has grown its offering to include a broad range of handcrafted, sustainable homewares. Known for quality and authenticity, the business continues to focus on natural materials and timeless design.

Explore our full collection of handcrafted Jute Baskets and traditionally woven Hardwearing Rugs, thoughtfully crafted for lasting quality, timeless beauty, and eco-conscious living.