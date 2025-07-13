J.H. Garlick Ltd Expands Expert Damp Proofing and Basement Waterproofing Services Across Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — J.H. Garlick Ltd, a trusted name in property preservation, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive damp proofing Kent and basement waterproofing Kent services. Backed by qualified professionals and decades of local experience, the company offers long-term solutions for homes and commercial properties across the region.

With changing weather patterns and aging housing stock, property owners in Kent face increasing risks of structural damage caused by damp and water ingress. J.H. Garlick Ltd provides expert inspection, treatment, and protection services tailored to each property’s unique condition.

Protecting Kent Homes from Damp and Water Damage

Damp-related issues are among the most common and costly problems for property owners in Kent. J.H. Garlick Ltd addresses these challenges with precision and care, ensuring that properties remain safe, dry, and structurally sound.

From minor signs of moisture to severe water damage, the company specialises in diagnosing the problem’s root cause and applying effective, long-term treatments.

Professional Damp Proofing Services – Preventing Structural and Health Hazards

Identifying and Addressing Rising Damp in Older Properties

Rising damp is often found in older buildings where the original damp-proof course has failed or is missing. This allows moisture to rise through walls via capillary action, leaving behind salt bands that attract further moisture. If untreated, it can damage brick, mortar, and timber. J.H. Garlick Ltd uses proven methods to stop rising damp and prevent further structural harm.

Combating Wet and Dry Rot from Damp Conditions

Wet and dry rot occur when moisture combines with poor ventilation, leading to fungal decay in timber. This can weaken structures and spread rapidly. The company’s team inspects for hidden damage and applies tailored rot treatments to restore integrity.

Solutions for Penetrative Damp in Traditional Homes

Penetrating damp enters through roofs, walls, or windows, often due to damaged gutters or high ground levels. Symptoms include damp patches, mould, and crumbling plaster. J.H. Garlick Ltd identifies the source and completes both external and internal repairs to eliminate the issue.

Certified Damp Surveys by CSRT-Qualified Surveyors

Each damp proofing Kent project begins with a detailed survey conducted by CSRT-certified professionals. The survey identifies visible and hidden issues, guiding the proposed treatments. Adjacent timbers are also assessed to ensure all risks are addressed.

Basement Waterproofing – Turning Damp Spaces into Valuable Assets

Proven Waterproofing Systems Tailored to Your Needs

Basement spaces often suffer from moisture intrusion due to sub-ground pressure. J.H. Garlick Ltd’s basement waterproofing Kent service includes cavity drain membranes, sump pump installations, and cement-based coatings. These solutions are tailored to the space and may include full project management, from preparation to redecoration.

Why Waterproofing Pays Off

Waterproofing improves energy efficiency, reduces heating costs, and increases property value. It transforms underused basements into healthy, usable spaces free from damp and mould, protecting both structure and occupants.

Trusted Local Specialists Delivering Long-Term Protection

J.H. Garlick Ltd is a Kent-based company with a reputation for reliable, high-quality work. Their team prioritises practical, lasting results and approaches each project with professionalism, knowledge, and care.

Get in Touch with J.H. Garlick Ltd Today

To arrange a damp survey or learn more about damp proofing Kent and basement waterproofing Kent services, call 0800 0966 941. J.H. Garlick Ltd is ready to help homeowners and businesses across Kent protect their most valuable asset— their property.