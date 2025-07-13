J.H. Garlick Limited Strengthens Its Position as Leading Damp Specialists Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — J.H. Garlick Limited, a trusted family-run business, continues to lead as one of the most reliable damp specialists Kent has to offer. Known for decades of expert service, the company delivers high-quality damp surveys and treatments across Kent with precision, care, and professionalism.

J.H. Garlick Limited has built a reputation rooted in expert workmanship, transparent service, and long-term results. The company’s in-house team of CSRT-qualified surveyors inspects and evaluates properties with care, ensuring each recommendation is based on detailed findings. All treatments and repairs are carried out by trained technicians, providing consistent quality from start to finish.

The company is a member of the Property Care Association (PCA) and GPI, confirming its position among trusted damp proofing companies Kent residents rely on. All specialist treatments come with long-term guarantees, offering peace of mind to homeowners and property managers.

Full Damp and Timber Services from Certified Experts

Damp and Timber Surveys

Surveyors at J.H. Garlick Limited perform in-depth inspections to locate rising damp, penetrating damp, and timber decay. Their reports include expert observations, recommended treatments, and a clear scope of work.

Damp Proofing and Waterproofing Treatments

The company offers a range of damp proofing systems, including damp proof course installations, tanking, and cavity drain membranes. These solutions are tailored to each property to ensure long-lasting protection from moisture.

Structural and Timber Repairs

Services include timber replacement, joinery repairs, and brickwork renewal. The company also treats woodworm, dry rot, and wet rot using proven techniques, restoring the health of damaged structures.

Basement Conversion and Moisture Control

Waterproofing and Conversion Services

J.H. Garlick Limited transforms damp basements into clean, dry, usable living spaces. The company handles every phase—from waterproofing to building works—under one roof for efficient project delivery.

Custom Drainage Systems

Specialist drainage systems and sump pumps are designed and installed to suit each property’s needs. These systems help manage excess moisture and protect the home’s foundation.

Preventative Maintenance and Support Services

Exterior Maintenance

Exterior services include guttering, roofing, and brickwork repair to prevent water ingress. Attention to detail ensures lasting protection from the outside in.

Internal Adjustments and Repairs

The company also manages plumbing, electrical changes, and carpentry repairs linked to damp work. Radiators, sockets, skirting, and joists are repaired or replaced as needed.

Resolving Damp at Its Source

Rising Damp

Often found in older homes, rising damp occurs when moisture travels up through brick and mortar. Salt contamination left behind can cause long-term damage if not treated.

Penetrating Damp

Penetrating damp enters from external sources like cracked walls or faulty gutters. Timely repairs and fabric drying are essential to prevent structural harm.

Wet and Dry Rot

These forms of timber decay develop under damp conditions. Without ventilation and repair, fungal growth can spread rapidly through wood and surrounding materials.

Book a Survey with Damp Specialists Kent Trusts

J.H. Garlick Limited continues to set the standard for damp proofing companies Kent property owners rely on. Backed by expert surveyors and skilled technicians, the company delivers complete damp protection with guaranteed results.

Call 0800 0966 941 to arrange a specialist damp survey in Kent today.