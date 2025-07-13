Ecodeck Grid Ltd Reinforces Nottinghamshire with Sustainable Grass and Gravel Grid Solutions

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Ecodeck Grid Ltd, a UK-based manufacturer of eco-friendly ground reinforcement systems, is helping transform landscaping and construction projects with its durable grass grid and gravel grids—all proudly produced in-house using 100% recycled plastic. Located in Nottinghamshire, the company is leading the way in offering sustainable, high-strength solutions that support modern drainage and environmental regulations.

With an increasing demand for green building materials across both residential and industrial sectors, Ecodeck Grid Ltd is providing reliable alternatives to traditional surfacing. Their products are designed not only to stabilise surfaces but also to support water management systems across the UK.

Eco-Friendly Grids Built for Performance

Ecodeck Grid Ltd’s product range is engineered to perform in a wide variety of environments while reducing environmental impact. All grids are manufactured from recycled UK plastic, certified to British Standards, and produced under ISO 9001 quality management.

The Ecodeck 40mm Grid is ideal for domestic applications such as garden paths, patios, driveways, and landscaping areas. It provides solid ground reinforcement while maintaining permeability and natural drainage.

For residential driveways, grass parking areas, and light commercial applications, the Ecodeck 50mm Grid delivers dependable strength to withstand frequent vehicle traffic. Its versatility makes it a preferred choice for sustainable projects across private and public properties.

For heavy-duty needs, Ecodeck offers the 50mm Ultra Duty Grass Grid and the 75mm Truck Grade Grid. These grids are designed for high-load conditions, including construction access roads, agricultural tracks, and areas regularly used by lorries and machinery up to 44 tonnes.

Compliant, Sustainable, and Weather-Ready

All grass grid and gravel grids from Ecodeck Grid Ltd are fully compliant with the Flood & Water Management Act 2010 and meet Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS) standards. This ensures they support effective rainwater management while reducing surface runoff and helping to mitigate flood risks.

Engineered for year-round performance, the grids are tested to resist heat, frost, and UV exposure. Whether in freezing winters or hot summers, the materials retain structural integrity and surface stability—ideal for the UK’s changing weather conditions.

Wide-Ranging Applications

Ecodeck’s gravel grids offer a smart, low-impact solution for:

• Driveways and garden paths

• Emergency access lanes

• Overflow car parks and caravan parking

• Equestrian and farming tracks

• Landscaping and construction site reinforcement

Each model is compatible with various infill options including gravel, soil, grass seed, and turf, providing flexibility for different surface needs.

Local Manufacturing in Nottinghamshire

By producing its full product line in Nottinghamshire, Ecodeck Grid Ltd minimises its carbon footprint and ensures quicker distribution across the UK. Customers benefit from local expertise, faster delivery, and trusted UK-manufactured quality.

