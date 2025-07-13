Bachpan Play School – Sarita Vihar Elevates Early Childhood Learning with Innovation and Care

New Delhi, India, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — As education evolves, so does the need for foundational learning environments that prepare children not just for school, but for life. Bachpan Play School – Sarita Vihar, a proud member of the nationally renowned Bachpan Preschool chain, is redefining early childhood education in South Delhi with its innovative curriculum, dedicated educators, and engaging facilities.

Strategically located in the peaceful and accessible neighborhood of Sarita Vihar, the school is ideally placed for families in nearby areas such as Jasola, Kalindi Kunj, Madanpur Khadar, and Okhla. Since its inception, the Sarita Vihar branch has quickly built a reputation for offering a nurturing and stimulating learning environment that aligns with global standards in preschool education.

A Holistic Learning Approach

What sets Bachpan – Sarita Vihar apart is its holistic and child-centric methodology. The school integrates modern teaching tools like Smart Classes, Talking Books, Virtual Reality (VR), Robotime, and Augmented Reality to provide children with an immersive learning experience.

From language and communication skills to social behavior, emotional development, and cognitive growth – every aspect of a child’s development is thoughtfully nurtured. Regular assessments and personalized attention ensure that each child progresses at their own pace, building both confidence and curiosity.

Safe, Supportive, and Stimulating Environment

Safety and hygiene are paramount at the Sarita Vihar campus. The entire premises are monitored by CCTV cameras, and staff members are well-trained in child safety and first aid. Bright classrooms, fun-filled activity zones, colorful play areas, and well-maintained indoor and outdoor spaces make the school a haven for little learners.

“We focus on more than just academics. Our goal is to build a strong emotional, physical, and intellectual foundation in each child, helping them grow into confident and happy individuals,” said the Head of the Sarita Vihar Branch.

Engaging Activities for All-Round Development

Bachpan – Sarita Vihar offers a wide range of co-curricular activities, including:

Dance and Music Classes

Storytelling Sessions

Puppet Shows

Festival Celebrations

Art & Craft Workshops

Field Trips and Outdoor Learning

These activities not only support learning but also enhance creativity, expression, and social interaction among children.

Open Admissions for 2025–2026

Admissions are now open for Playgroup, Nursery, LKG, and UKG for the academic year 2025–2026. The school invites parents to visit the campus, interact with faculty, and experience first-hand the Bachpan philosophy of joyful learning.

About Bachpan Play School – Sarita Vihar

Part of the esteemed Bachpan Play School chain, the Sarita Vihar branch is committed to offering quality preschool education through a blend of traditional values and modern teaching practices. With an emphasis on play-way methods and technology-led classrooms, the school ensures every child enjoys learning and grows into a confident young learner.

Contact Information:



Address: Sarita Vihar, South Delhi

Website: https://saritavihar.bachpanglobal.in

Phone: +91 9810226627

Email: saritavihar3604@bachpanglobal.com