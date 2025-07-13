All Electrical Training Ltd Launches Industry-Recognised City & Guilds 2391 Courses in Essex

Essex, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd is now offering comprehensive City & Guilds 2391 Inspection and Testing qualifications from its Essex training centre. These respected Level 3 awards are designed to support electricians and industry professionals seeking to enhance their certification, improve job readiness, and meet regulatory compliance standards.

With flexible weekday and weekend options, the 2391 training programme is ideal for working professionals and those entering the electrical industry from related trades or engineering disciplines. All courses are taught by qualified tutors and delivered in a structured, six-day format.

Three Career-Building Qualifications Now Available

All Electrical Training Ltd now offers three distinct City & Guilds qualifications:

2391-50 – Initial Verification

Designed for those responsible for inspecting and certifying new installations, this course replaces the former 2394 qualification. It suits electricians, allied tradespeople, and career changers who are new to inspection and testing practices. Delegates will learn to verify electrical work up to three-phase systems, gaining the knowledge to identify non-compliance and complete certification documentation.

2391-51 – Periodic Inspection and Testing

Focused on existing installations, this course replaces the former 2395. It covers periodic safety checks, condition reporting, and compliance assessments. It is suited to those already working in the field and needing up-to-date inspection qualifications in line with current regulations and standards.

2391-52 – Combined Inspection and Testing

This option integrates both 2391-50 and 2391-51 into a single qualification. Perfect for practising electricians, it offers a complete understanding of both initial and periodic testing procedures. It’s especially useful for candidates who have not undertaken inspection since qualifying or who need formal training before progressing to more advanced certification.

Flexible Delivery and Hands-On Support

Each qualification is delivered over six full days, with the option to attend during mid-week or across three weekends. Training runs from 9:00am to 5:00pm and includes structured theory delivery and practical assessments. For those seeking additional hands-on experience, a one-day practical training session is available.

Learners are assessed through online multiple-choice exams, written papers, and rig-based testing exercises. All practical assessments simulate real-world scenarios, reinforcing the knowledge and techniques required for professional inspection roles.

Progression and Professional Development

These qualifications not only improve on-site competency but also open doors to higher-level certifications such as the City & Guilds 2396 in Design and Verification, or ILM leadership programmes. To support learner success, All Electrical Training Ltd also offers a free online resit should a candidate not pass the initial test.

Recommended materials include BS7671 Wiring Regulations, the Onsite Guide, GN3, and two key study books: Exam Preparation for Electrical Installations (2391) and Practical Guide to Inspection, Testing + Certification.

Book Your 2391 Courses Today

With spaces limited, All Electrical Training Ltd invites prospective candidates to secure their place early. Whether you’re starting your career or updating your skills, the 2391 qualifications provide a reliable route to professional growth.

For more information or to book your place, visit our official page on 2391 Courses offered by All Electrical Training Ltd.