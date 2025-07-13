The Braided Rug Company Launches Eco-Friendly Recycled Plastic Rugs in Aberdovey

Aberdovey, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Braided Rug Company is proud to introduce its new collection of Recycled Plastic Rugs and Washable Braided Rugs, offering a sustainable yet stylish flooring option for homes across the UK. Designed with durability, comfort, and the planet in mind, this new range is handcrafted from 100% recycled plastics and is machine washable at just 30 degrees.

A Stylish Step Toward Sustainability

This new collection is a major step forward for eco-conscious home design. The Recycled Plastic Rugs are made entirely from waste plastic—including types not usually recycled domestically. The rugs contribute to reducing the millions of tons of plastic waste generated globally each year. By transforming that waste into practical, everyday home products, The Braided Rug Company is proud to be doing its part for the environment.

Soft, Durable, and Surprisingly Comfortable

Unlike traditional plastic products, these rugs don’t feel like plastic. They are remarkably soft underfoot and completely safe for children and pets. Designed to handle high foot traffic, these rugs are a practical choice for kitchens, entryways, hallways, and play areas. Their braided construction makes them both functional and comfortable for everyday living.

Built to Last—Indoors and Out

One of the standout features of these Washable Braided Rugs is their weather resistance. Whether used inside the home or out in the garden, they are built to last. These rugs will not fade in direct sunlight, nor will they rot or develop mildew in damp conditions. They’re a versatile option for patios, conservatories, and even bathrooms.

Easy to Clean, Easy to Love

Busy households will appreciate how easy it is to maintain these rugs. All of The Braided Rug Company’s Washable Braided Rugs can be machine washed at 30 degrees. Despite their soft texture, the rugs retain their shape and vibrant colour even after multiple washes. This makes them ideal for everyday use, especially in homes with children, pets, or heavy foot traffic.

Eco-Friendly from Start to Finish

These Recycled Plastic Rugs are not just recyclable in name. The process starts by collecting all kinds of discarded plastics, including hard-to-recycle items. These are broken down into coloured granules and spun into fine fibres, which are then braided and sewn into long-lasting rugs. It’s a process rooted in both sustainability and craftsmanship.

Colours and Sizes for Every Home

From bold and bright to soft and neutral, this new collection comes in a variety of colours and sizes. Whether you’re decorating a modern flat or a traditional cottage, you’ll find a rug to match. These rugs bring both personality and practicality to any living space.

Handcrafted Quality and Timeless Design

Each rug is sewn individually by skilled artisans. The braiding and stitching processes reflect high levels of craftsmanship, resulting in quality that lasts. With an emphasis on durability and design, these rugs are made to be lived with and loved.

Make a Greener Choice Today

The Braided Rug Company invites you to take a simple step toward sustainability. Visit their Aberdovey location or call 01654 767 248 to explore the full range of Recycled Plastic Rugs and Washable Braided Rugs—thoughtfully made, beautifully designed, and kind to the planet.

Explore our full collection of beautifully crafted Recycled Plastic Rugs and Washable Braided Rugs, thoughtfully designed for modern, eco-conscious living spaces both indoors and out.