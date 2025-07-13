SibSoft Launches Summer Sale 2025 – 15% Off All Orders Sitewide

Russia, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — SibSoft.net is excited to announce the return of its annual Summer Sale, offering 15% off any order for a limited time. From now through July 31, 2025, customers can take advantage of this exclusive deal by entering promo code SUMMER25 at checkout.

This is a great opportunity to purchase SibSoft’s powerful and customizable software solutions for launching or upgrading your file or video hosting service.

Featured Products:
XFileSharing Pro (https://sibsoft.net/xfilesharing/)
Launch your own professional file hosting service with full support for remote uploads, premium accounts, PayPal/crypto billing, and more.

XVideoSharing (https://sibsoft.net/xvideosharing/)
A complete video hosting and streaming platform supporting HLS, adaptive bitrate, and mobile playback — perfect for building your own YouTube-like service.

Summer Sale Details:
Discount: 15% off any order

Promo Code: SUMMER25

Valid Until: July 31, 2025

Where to Order: https://sibsoft.net

Whether you’re just starting or scaling an existing hosting business, SibSoft’s robust and battle-tested solutions offer everything needed to run a fast, secure, and profitable platform.

Read the full announcement here: https://sibsoft.net/forum/summer-sale-2025-15-off-on-any-order-t7349.html

About SibSoft
SibSoft is a leading web software development company specializing in advanced CGI/Perl-based applications. Best known for XFileSharing Pro and XVideoSharing, SibSoft powers hundreds of file hosting and video streaming websites worldwide.

Contact Information:
Website: https://sibsoft.net
Email: info@sibsoft.net
Twitter: @sibsoft

