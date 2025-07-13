Jamieson & Smith Celebrates Craft Heritage with Fair Isle Knitting and Steiff Bear Showcase in Shetland

Shetland, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Jamieson & Smith (Shetland Wool Brokers LTD), a trusted name in Shetland’s wool industry, is proud to unveil a new celebration of traditional craftsmanship: a curated showcase combining the island’s renowned Fair Isle Knitting with the timeless charm of Steiff Bears. This special initiative invites visitors to experience the intersection of two historic art forms, united by quality, heritage, and the enduring value of handmade work. For details, please contact 01595 693579.

A Legacy of Fair Isle Knitting in Shetland

Time-Honored Techniques

Fair Isle knitting has been practiced for generations in Shetland, producing intricate patterns using only two colors per row. These motifs—often inspired by nature and Norse symbolism—are passed down through families and preserved in local knitting charts. Known for their balance and rhythm, these designs are now recognized globally as a symbol of textile heritage.

Shetland Wool: The Perfect Medium

At the heart of Fair Isle knitting is Shetland wool—light, durable, and ideally suited to complex colorwork. Jamieson & Smith continues its legacy by sourcing wool from over 700 crofters across the islands. Every fleece is hand-graded and processed locally, preserving its natural character while supporting the regional economy.

Steiff Bears: A Touch of Heritage Collectibles

Handcrafted Toys Meet Handcrafted Textiles

Alongside its wool products, Jamieson & Smith is now offering a curated selection of Steiff Bears, presented in tandem with its Fair Isle pieces. These collectible bears, known for their traditional craftsmanship and fine natural materials, offer a tactile complement to the world of knitting. Their handcrafted nature aligns seamlessly with Shetland’s values of artistry and tradition.

Celebrating Timeless Craftsmanship

Like Fair Isle garments, Steiff Bears are made with precision and passion. Each bear reflects a legacy of attention to detail that mirrors the discipline of stranded knitting. By showcasing these icons together, Jamieson & Smith highlights a shared commitment to excellence, longevity, and heritage that transcends generations.

A Unique Visitor Experience in Shetland

Immersive Display and Retail Offering

Visitors to the Jamieson & Smith shop in Shetland can now explore a new in-store experience: a display combining Fair Isle samples, hand-knit accessories, and Steiff Bears in a warm and welcoming setting. This evolving exhibit brings together two worlds of traditional craft, available for purchase as thoughtful gifts or personal keepsakes.

Strengthening Shetland’s Artisan Identity

This initiative continues Jamieson & Smith’s mission to preserve and promote Shetland’s artisanal heritage. It supports local wool producers while bringing global recognition to the island’s cultural identity. The pairing of Fair Isle knitting with collectible craftsmanship reinforces Shetland’s place as a center for handmade excellence.

Contact and Business Information

For more information, please contact Jamieson & Smith (Shetland Wool Brokers LTD) at 01595 693579 or visit our Shetland location. We welcome visitors, heritage enthusiasts, and members of the craft community to explore this unique celebration of skill and story.

Discover more about the rich tradition, detailed techniques, cultural heritage, and enduring artistry of Fair Isle Knitting at Jamieson & Smith, where Shetland’s legacy continues to inspire new generations.