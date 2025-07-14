U.S. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market 2030: The Evolution of MRI Technology

U.S. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market Overview

The U.S. magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils market was valued at USD 891.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is driven by increased adoption of MRI technology in diagnostic centers, enhanced accessibility, and high healthcare expenditure supported by favorable reimbursement policies. These factors are expected to contribute to the ongoing development and launch of advanced MRI systems in the coming years.

The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses-such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and neurological disorders-continues to fuel the demand for advanced diagnostic tools. According to the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, around 60% of U.S. adults live with at least one chronic condition, further emphasizing the need for accurate diagnostic imaging.

MRI scans play a critical role in diagnosing such conditions. The increasing burden of cancer is a major driver of demand for MRI coils. For instance, as per 2023 data from the National Cancer Institute, approximately 2 million new cancer diagnoses were anticipated in the U.S. Breast cancer is projected to be the most common, with around 297,790 women and 2,800 men expected to be diagnosed. Prostate cancer follows closely, with an estimated 288,300 new cases, making it the second most common. Lung and bronchus cancers are expected to account for 238,340 new cases, ranking third in prevalence.

Technological advancements in MRI coil design are creating new growth opportunities. One of the notable developments is adaptive MRI coils, which offer improved image quality, patient comfort, and greater versatility. These coils use multiple adjustable elements to optimize imaging for specific anatomical regions, and their flexible design enhances patient comfort by conforming to different body types, reducing the need for repositioning or repeat scans.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By Product: The market is segmented into radiofrequency coils and gradient coils. In 2023, radiofrequency coils held the dominant share at 60.95%, driven by widespread adoption and robust manufacturing support.

By Application: The MRI coils market includes applications in neurology, cardiovascular, spine & musculoskeletal, pediatric, breast, abdominal, and others. The neurology segment led the market in 2023 with a 22.6% share, due to a rising incidence of neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and dystonia.

By End-Use: While the MRI coils market is focused on healthcare, the document erroneously lists industrial end-uses such as automotive and food & beverage, which are not relevant to this medical market. The actual relevant end-users are typically hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutions.

Market Size Summary

2023 Market Value : USD 891.8 Million

: USD 891.8 Million 2030 Projected Value : USD 1.60 Billion

: USD 1.60 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.76%

Key U.S. MRI Coils Companies

Major players are focusing on innovation, new product development, and significant R&D investments to stay competitive. For instance:

In August 2023, Polarean received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its specialized MRI chest coil compatible with Philips 3.0T MRI scanners. This coil enables imaging of Xenon-129 nuclei, improving diagnostic capabilities and is expected to see increased adoption in the coming years.

Leading companies in the U.S. MRI coils market include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ESAOTE S.p.A.

MR Instruments, Inc.

RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL, LLC

SCANMED, LLC

Bruker

Conclusion

The U.S. magnetic resonance imaging coils market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for accurate diagnostic imaging. Technological innovations—such as adaptive MRI coils—and regulatory approvals are creating opportunities for further expansion. With healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities improving across the country, the market is well-positioned for sustained development through 2030.