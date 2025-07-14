Pharmacogenomics Technology Market: Key Biotech Companies Leading the Way

The global pharmacogenomics technology market was valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. Significant progress in genomics has enhanced the understanding of genetic variations and their influence on individual drug responses, which remains a key factor fueling the growth of pharmacogenomics technologies.

The increasing burden of chronic diseases has accelerated the demand for personalized medicine, further propelling market expansion. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in May 2023, chronic conditions—including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory disorders—are projected to account for 86% of all global deaths, marking a 90% rise since 2019. In addition, declining costs associated with genomic sequencing and ongoing technological innovations are further supporting market development.

Key Market Insights:

North America led the global market, contributing the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2024, driven by the strong presence of established industry players in the region. Therapeutic Area: The oncology segment emerged as the top contributor, accounting for 39.8% of total revenue in 2024. This segment encompasses various cancer types, including lung, breast, colorectal, cervical, and others.

The oncology segment emerged as the top contributor, accounting for 39.8% of total revenue in 2024. This segment encompasses various cancer types, including lung, breast, colorectal, cervical, and others. Technology: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) held the largest share among technologies in 2024. Its pivotal role in genetic analysis and diagnostic applications makes it a key driver of market growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.63 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.38 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is intensely competitive, with companies employing strategies like product launches, regulatory approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations to broaden their global presence. For example, in January 2023, QIAGEN forged a strategic partnership with Helix, a population genomics firm, to bolster companion diagnostics for genetic disorders.

QIAGEN N.V. is a leader in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. They offer end-to-end workflows, from preparing samples to analyzing data. Their solutions are crucial for precision medicine, facilitating personalized treatment plans by providing in-depth genetic insights.

GE HealthCare leverages advanced technologies to analyze medical data and enhance patient care, with a particular focus on pharmacogenomics. Their healthcare solutions primarily aim to understand how a patient’s genetic makeup influences their response to various treatments.

Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Twist Bioscience

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Conclusion

The pharmacogenomics technology market is expanding, fueled by genomic advancements, the increasing need for personalized medicine, and a rise in chronic diseases. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific shows rapid growth. Oncology is a key therapeutic area, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a prominent technology. The market is dynamic, marked by innovation, technological progress, mergers and acquisitions, and growing regulatory oversight.