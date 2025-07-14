Pulmonary Stents Market Driven by Need for Long-Term Airway Management Solutions

The global pulmonary stents market was valued at USD 219.60 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 306.09 million by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. A significant driver for this market expansion is the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses.

According to a September 2022 article from the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), an estimated 200 million individuals are affected by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), with 3.2 million fatalities annually. The market is anticipated to experience further growth during the forecast period due to an expanding elderly population, increasing health awareness, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and continuous advancements in stent technology.

The pulmonary stents industry is currently undergoing notable expansion, fueled by breakthroughs in stent technology, particularly with the advent of 3D-printed self-expanding stents (3DPSS), biodegradable stents (BS), and drug-eluting stents (DES). As per an NCBI article published in November 2023, these innovations provide several benefits over conventional stents, including enhanced patient outcomes, reduced complication rates, and an improved quality of life.

Key Market Insights:

North America commanded the largest revenue share, accounting for 43.69% in 2023. This strong position is largely attributed to the high incidence of asthma in the region. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America highlights asthma as a significant public health challenge due to its chronic nature and impact on airways.

By product type, the balloon-expandable stents segment held the dominant revenue share of 53.40% in 2023. Balloon angioplasty (BA) has long been recognized as the primary intervention for pulmonary artery stenosis (PAS) in pediatric patients.

Regarding material, the metal segment secured the largest revenue share, reaching 58.89% in 2023. Both bare metal and drug-eluting stents are predominantly utilized for addressing narrowed arteries, particularly within the heart’s coronary arteries.

In terms of type, the tracheobronchial stents segment captured the largest revenue share, accounting for 72.12% in 2023. These stents found primary application for patients afflicted with COVID-19.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pulmonary Stents Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 219.60 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 306.09 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Boston Scientific, Cook Group, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, and Bess medizintechnik GmbH are among the leading players in the pulmonary stents market.

Boston Scientific operates globally across more than 100 countries, addressing critical healthcare challenges. The company is focused on lowering healthcare costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding access to medical solutions.

Cook Group, established in 1963, is dedicated to minimizing the need for open surgeries. The company develops innovative devices, materials, and therapies that support healthcare systems in delivering improved patient outcomes with greater efficiency.

ENDO-FLEX GmbH has been active for over 30 years, offering an extensive range of flexible endoscopic solutions, including instruments, devices, and implants for various medical procedures.

On the other hand, companies such as Merit Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, and Standard Sci Tech Inc. represent some of the prominent emerging players in the pulmonary stents market.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc., with a legacy spanning more than 30 years, focuses on the design, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices.

Taewoong Medical has established itself as a global player in the medical device industry, with its innovative products being distributed in over 75 countries worldwide.

Key Players

Bess medizintechnik GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group

Benson Hood Laboratories Inc.

Efer Endoscopy

Endo-Flex GmbH

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd

Standard Sci Tech Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The pulmonary stents market is expanding due to rising respiratory disease prevalence, an aging population, and advancements in minimally invasive procedures and stent technology. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific is emerging rapidly. Key segments include balloon-expandable stents by product, metal stents by material, and tracheobronchial stents by type. The market is characterized by ongoing innovation and strategic efforts by major companies.