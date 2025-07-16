Isostatic Pressing Market 2030: Advancements in Biomedical Engineering

Isostatic Pressing Market Overview

The global isostatic pressing market was valued at USD 7,495.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12,210.4 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for complex components, increased industrial applications, and the growing emphasis on meeting stringent quality and performance standards.

Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) is employed to eradicate porosity in castings and merge powder metallurgy materials into fully dense components. In addition, it enables the bonding of dissimilar materials to produce distinctive, cost-effective parts. HIP technology empowers engineers to optimize component design and manufacturing processes, concurrently enhancing microstructural homogeneity and material properties.

According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the growth in U.S. healthcare spending reached 4.1% in 2022, totaling USD 4.5 trillion. This expenditure constituted 17.3% of the country’s GDP in 2022. In the highly regulated and performance-driven medical sector, material engineering plays a crucial role, especially in ensuring the reliability of prosthetics and implants. Isostatic pressing is crucial in the medical industry for manufacturing precise and biocompatible components such as orthopedic implants and dental restorations with enhanced structural integrity. Moreover, numerous medical implants necessitate a biomedical coating to facilitate the bond between the implant and body tissue. To achieve optimal results, the coated components undergo hot isostatic pressing, effectively eliminating porosity, enhancing fatigue life, and improving the bonding performance of the coating. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for isostatic pressing in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Isostatic Pressing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Trends and Market Insights

Europe is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market is driven by the vast automotive, aerospace, and machinery manufacturing industries in the region. Four of the top 10 global automakers originate from the region, namely, Volkswagen, BMW, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz. Europe is also one of the largest producers of machinery and industrial equipment.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a 47.6% revenue share in 2023. The region has become a hub for medical tourism, and many countries have invested heavily in their medical industry to attract patients from around the globe. In addition, the rising middle class in countries such as China and India has increased demand for medical services and products.

Based on type, the hot isostatic pressing segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the increasing demand for intricate components across industries, particularly in aerospace and automotive applications, necessitating advanced manufacturing technologies like HIP to eliminate porosity and enhance material properties.

Based on capacity, the small-sized HIP market caters to industries and applications with lower production volumes but high precision requirements. Typically, small-sized HIP have capacities ranging from a few liters to a few dozen liters. These systems are suitable for niche markets where intricate components are in demand, such as in medical devices, research & development, and specialized aerospace applications.

Based on process-type, the dry bag isostatic pressing is a manufacturing process that involves compressing a powder or granular material within a flexible, sealed bag or container. The key characteristic of this method is the absence of any liquid or slurry during the pressing process.

Market Size and Forecast

2023 Market Value: USD 7,495.0 million

2030 Forecast Value: USD 12,210.4 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.3%

Top Market by Revenue (2023): Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Region: Europe

Key Players:

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

Bodycote

Isostatic Pressing Services

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

American Isostatic Presses Inc

EPSI

Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co., Ltd.

Fluitron

Pressure Technology, Inc.

Kittyhawk

Sandvik AB

KMTI Corporation

PTC Industries

Höganäs AB

These companies continue to invest in R&D and product development to capture growing demand across various sectors.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global isostatic pressing market is poised for significant expansion, underpinned by increasing industrial applications and heightened quality standards across key sectors such as aerospace, medical, automotive, and electronics. The dominant role of hot isostatic pressing, rapid adoption in Asia Pacific, and promising opportunities in Europe reinforce the market’s trajectory. With advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and strategic partnerships, isostatic pressing will continue to be a critical technology in precision engineering and high-performance component production over the coming years.