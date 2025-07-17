Military Tactical Radio Market Witnesses Surge in Defense Communication Demand

The global military tactical radio market size was estimated at USD 5,547.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,300.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for secure, resilient, and real-time communication among military forces operating in complex and dynamic environments.

The transition toward network-centric warfare and the adoption of unmanned systems and AI-enabled platforms have significantly increased the need for tactical radios capable of handling integrated voice, data, and video transmissions. Rising investments in defense infrastructure modernization, enhanced situational awareness capabilities, and advanced software-defined radios with robust encryption are further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, global geopolitical tensions are contributing to a heightened focus on tactical communication advancements.

The military tactical radio industry is also witnessing substantial momentum due to the emphasis on interoperability and joint operations among allied forces. As multinational defense collaborations become more prevalent, the need for seamless communication across varied platforms is surging, pushing the demand for standardized tactical radios with secure encryption and multi-frequency support. This growing push for integrated command and control capabilities is reinforcing the development of next-generation tactical radio systems.

Modernization efforts to replace legacy analog systems with software-defined radios (SDRs) are transforming communication capabilities across land, air, and naval forces. Defense organizations are increasingly prioritizing flexible, digital, and mission-adaptable communication technologies, driving procurement and R&D in the tactical radio segment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America military tactical radio market accounted for the largest share of over 37% in 2024.

The U.S. military tactical radio market dominated with a share of over 95% in 2024.

By type, the manpack radio segment accounted for the largest market share of over 29% in 2024.

By frequency, the very high frequency (VHF) segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By technology, the conventional radios segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5,547.6 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7,300.8 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Military Tactical Radio Company Insights

Prominent players in the market include Thales Group and Raytheon Technologies, among others.

Thales Group remains a leader in defense communication with its SYNAPS and PR4G series of tactical radios. Its offerings feature robust software-defined radios (SDRs), interoperability, and secure multi-domain communications, emphasizing NATO compliance and battlefield digitization.

Raytheon Technologies offers advanced, integrated defense communication systems, focusing on resilience, real-time command and control, and domain interoperability. It is a pivotal player in modernization efforts for U.S. and allied forces.

ASELSAN A.S., a Turkish defense electronics firm, is gaining traction with cost-effective, NATO-compatible SDRs, especially across Asia and the Middle East, thanks to its focus on localization and custom defense solutions.

Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israeli defense technology company, is expanding internationally with its E-LynX SDR platform, providing high-mobility, real-time networking, and enhanced battlefield awareness. Its strong growth in Asia-Pacific and Europe highlights its increasing global influence.

Key Military Tactical Radio Companies:

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz

Cobham plc

ASELSAN A.S.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The global military tactical radio market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by evolving warfare demands, modernization of legacy systems, increasing joint operations, and rising geopolitical challenges. The emphasis on secure, real-time, and integrated communication capabilities, along with the incorporation of satellite, AI, and cybersecurity technologies, is shaping the future of defense communication systems. With key players investing in R&D and emerging regions adopting next-gen communication infrastructure, the industry is poised for continued advancement through 2030.