Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Expands with Rise in Cancer Screening

The global minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market size was estimated at USD 2.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and integration with personalized medicine approaches.

According to the National Cancer Institute, around 2,041,910 new cancer cases are anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, with 618,120 deaths expected from the disease. The rising global burden of cancer, especially hematological malignancies such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, significantly contributes to the growing demand for MRD testing. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle-related risks, and improved diagnostic awareness further intensify the need for accurate, sensitive monitoring tools.

MRD testing plays an essential role in identifying residual cancer cells after treatment, enabling timely intervention before full relapse. This early detection significantly improves patient outcomes and survival rates. As healthcare professionals and patients become more informed about cancer recurrence risks, the clinical adoption of MRD testing is expanding, supporting global market growth.

Technological innovation is a major force driving the MRD testing market. Advanced diagnostic platforms including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and multiparameter flow cytometry have substantially increased the sensitivity and precision of MRD detection. These cutting-edge tools, supported by enhanced automation and data analytics, streamline workflows and improve reliability, making MRD tests more accessible and widely adopted worldwide.

In the context of personalized medicine, MRD testing delivers critical insights into individual patient profiles, allowing oncologists to tailor treatment plans based on residual disease levels. This precision enables therapy adjustments, timely treatment switches, or reduced overtreatment, enhancing both efficacy and quality of life. As personalized care becomes a priority across healthcare systems, the integration of MRD testing into routine clinical pathways continues to grow.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market, holding a 46.15% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. MRD testing market is forecast to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period.

By technology, the flow cytometry segment represented the largest revenue share at 41.07% in 2024.

By cancer type, hematological malignancies held a dominant revenue share of 68.58% in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals and specialty clinics accounted for the largest market share at 50.23% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.50 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.50 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Minimal Residual Disease Testing Company Insights

The MRD testing landscape is led by innovators like Exact Sciences Corporation and GRAIL, LLC. Adaptive Biotechnologies holds a strong position with its FDA-approved ClonoSEQ assay, widely adopted in hematologic oncology. Companies such as Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific maintain competitive advantage through their advanced NGS and PCR-based solutions, global networks, and significant R&D investments. Although the market remains fragmented, rapid technological advancements are positioning NGS-based testing as the preferred choice for its superior sensitivity.

Key Minimal Residual Disease Testing Companies:

Exact Sciences Corporation

GRAIL, LLC

Veracyte, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

QIAGEN

mdxhealth

Bio-Techne

Conclusion

The global minimal residual disease testing market is witnessing significant expansion driven by the convergence of rising cancer prevalence, rapid technological advancements, and the evolving landscape of personalized medicine. With increasing clinical awareness, growing investments in precision diagnostics, and robust contributions from leading industry players, the MRD testing market is set to play a pivotal role in the future of cancer management and patient care.