Flooring Market Breakdown: LVT, Vinyl Sheets & Tiles – Top Picks

The global flooring market was valued at USD 360.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 534.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by rising demand for aesthetic, durable, and high-quality floor coverings, along with evolving consumer preferences in floor design.

Factors such as expanding office spaces, a booming consumer industry, and rapid urbanization—especially in developing regions—have contributed significantly to industry expansion. Infrastructure development fueled by population growth and increased disposable income has led to higher investment in residential comfort, particularly in single-family housing.

In the U.S., both domestic and international manufacturers are ramping up investments to meet demand across construction sectors. Major projects like Amazon’s USD 2.5 billion HQ2, launched in 2020 and set for completion by 2023, highlight the scale of development contributing to flooring demand in the region.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Outlook: The Asia Pacific region led the global market with a 65.4% revenue share in 2024, driven by rising investment in affordable housing, infrastructure upgrades, smart cities, and tourism-related construction.

Vitrified (porcelain) tiles dominated with over 36.65% revenue share in 2024, favored for their superior strength and durability over standard ceramic tiles. By Application: The residential segment accounted for 50.4% of the market in 2024, encompassing homes, apartments, complexes, and small housing structures.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 360.7 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 534.6 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries, Tarkett S.A., and emerging companies such as AFI Licensing and Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc., headquartered in the U.S., is one of the world’s largest flooring manufacturers. Its broad product range includes carpet, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring, serving both residential and commercial markets with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and design versatility.

Tarkett S.A., based in France, is a global leader in flooring and sports surface solutions. The company offers vinyl, laminate, wood, linoleum, carpet, and rubber flooring for commercial, residential, and healthcare sectors, and is known for its strong commitment to circular economy principles.

Among the emerging players:

AFI Licensing, known for its Armstrong brand, provides high-quality hardwood and resilient flooring designed for durability, low maintenance, and visual appeal in both residential and commercial spaces.

Burke Flooring Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Mannington Mills, specializes in resilient rubber flooring and accessories such as stair treads and wall bases. Its products are widely used in healthcare, education, and institutional settings for their safety and performance features.

Key Players

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Firbo Flooring

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Conclusion

Based on the flooring market analysis, the industry is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as global urbanization and evolving consumer demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing solutions. A key trend is the increasing focus on sustainability, with companies developing new materials and obtaining eco-certifications.

The residential sector remains a major application area, while the Asia Pacific region continues to be a dominant force in the market. The report highlights ongoing technological advancements, including innovative manufacturing techniques and digital printing.