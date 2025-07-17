Mobile Value Added Services Market Expands with Surge in Mobile Entertainment Usage

The global mobile value added services market size was estimated at USD 1,089.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,237.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2033. The Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market is being propelled by the widespread adoption of smartphones, rising mobile internet penetration, and increasing consumer demand for personalized, on-the-go digital experiences.

Moreover, the growing digital engagement among youth and small enterprises has contributed significantly to market expansion. Technological innovations are playing a pivotal role in advancing the mobile VAS ecosystem. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data analytics enables providers to deliver real-time, tailored content. The rollout of 5G infrastructure has further enhanced service quality and bandwidth, supporting sophisticated offerings such as video streaming, augmented reality (AR), and mobile cloud solutions. Innovations in mobile payments and location-based technologies are also expanding VAS use across industries like healthcare, retail, and transportation.

AI and analytics are increasingly empowering telecom operators and service providers to offer hyper-personalized experiences. These technologies analyze user preferences, behavioral patterns, and location data to deliver content such as entertainment, news, promotions, and even health alerts. This trend, particularly prominent in mature markets, drives user satisfaction, deepens engagement, and enhances monetization, while reducing churn.

Smart home solutions have emerged as another key growth avenue in the mobile VAS market. With the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, telecom providers now offer home automation services that allow users to manage appliances, lighting, security, and temperature through mobile apps. As smart home adoption grows, operators can boost customer loyalty by bundling these services with their core offerings. For instance, Verizon has introduced smart home bundles with its internet services, delivering a unified connected experience for consumers.

However, the market does face certain constraints. Data privacy issues, spam messages, and unauthorized billing practices have impacted consumer trust in several regions. Additionally, market fragmentation, service monetization challenges, high user churn, and compatibility concerns due to device and network variability have posed hurdles for consistent service delivery. Addressing these challenges requires ongoing innovation, regulatory support, and strategic alliances.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Value Added Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the mobile value added services industry and accounted for a share of 43.7% in 2024.

The mobile value added services industry in India is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By solution, the short messaging service segment led the market in 2024, holding the largest share of 27.2%.

By end use, the consumers segment was the leading contributor in 2024.

By vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,089.86 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3,237.18 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 13.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the mobile value added services industry include Vodafone Group Plc, Bharti Airtel Ltd., and China Mobile Ltd. These firms emphasize service diversification, strong network infrastructure, competitive pricing models, and content-centric partnerships. Regional operators are also gaining traction by offering affordable and localized VAS, intensifying competition across global markets. Strategic alliances and bundled services are key tactics for enhancing customer loyalty and revenue streams.

Vodafone Group Plc delivers a broad suite of VAS such as enterprise messaging, mobile payments, and location-based offerings. Its strong presence across Europe, Asia, and Africa allows it to deliver customized experiences.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., a major telecom operator in India, offers a comprehensive range of services, including mobile entertainment, wallets, streaming, and enterprise messaging.

Key Mobile Value Added Services Companies

The major players in the market, shaping its direction and innovation, include:

Google

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

China Mobile Ltd.

InMobi

Telefonica S.A.

China Telecom Global Limited

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The mobile value added services market is poised for substantial growth, underpinned by increasing digital consumption, evolving consumer expectations, and ongoing technological advancements. While challenges around privacy and service standardization remain, innovations such as AI integration, smart home bundling, and 5G deployment are creating dynamic opportunities for market expansion. With strategic focus and collaboration, key players are well-positioned to shape the future of mobile VAS and redefine the digital mobile experience globally.