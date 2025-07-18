Narrowband-IoT Market Sees Surge in Demand Due to Smart City Infrastructure Push

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market size was valued at USD 4.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is attributed to the expanding adoption of IoT devices across various sectors. NB-IoT technology is particularly well-suited for use cases that demand wide coverage, cost-efficiency, and low power consumption, such as smart metering, asset tracking, and smart agriculture.

The increasing need for real-time monitoring and analytics in logistics and supply chain operations further accelerates market growth, as NB-IoT enables reliable and precise data collection. Additionally, advancements in cloud computing and the rising demand for stable machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in industrial settings are bolstering the adoption of NB-IoT solutions.

One of the key strengths of NB-IoT technology is its capacity to operate in difficult environments, including deep underground areas and tight spaces, which enhances the viability of IoT deployments in various locations. Telecom operators play a pivotal role by delivering NB-IoT connectivity through standalone, in-band, and guard-band deployment models.

Government initiatives and funding play a crucial role in advancing the NB-IoT landscape. Numerous smart city projects across the globe are integrating NB-IoT to modernize infrastructure, improve service delivery, and raise living standards. These initiatives commonly rely on large-scale IoT device deployment for tasks such as energy monitoring, waste management, and traffic regulation, where NB-IoT proves advantageous due to its low energy demands and broad coverage capabilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest revenue share at 32.3% in 2023.

Germany emerged as the dominant market in Europe for NB-IoT in 2023.

The network segment led the market by component, contributing 63.9% of the revenue in 2023.

By deployment type, the in-band segment recorded the highest market share in 2023.

In terms of device usage, the in-band segment also held the largest market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4.16 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22.75 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 28.1%

Leading Region: Europe in 2023

Key Narrowband IoT Company Insights

Several major companies are leading the development and commercialization of NB-IoT solutions. Among them are Cisco Systems, Inc., Sierra Wireless, and Verizon, who are actively investing in new technologies and network infrastructure to support broader NB-IoT applications.

Cisco Systems, Inc. has established a strong presence in the market through its Cisco Jasper platform, which facilitates scalable NB-IoT deployments. The platform enables enterprises to efficiently manage IoT devices using existing LTE networks, making it ideal for smart city applications, utility monitoring, and asset management—where long-range, low-power connectivity is essential.

Sierra Wireless contributes significantly to the NB-IoT ecosystem with its HL78 series modules, offering deep indoor coverage and ultra-low power consumption. These modules cater to industrial IoT applications, including energy monitoring, asset tracking, and smart infrastructure.

Key Narrowband IoT Companies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Verizon

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

AT&T

Tata Communications

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Conclusion

The narrowband IoT market is undergoing a rapid transformation, fueled by increasing industry-wide adoption, strong governmental backing, and technological advancements. With its capability to deliver low-power, cost-effective, and wide-area connectivity, NB-IoT is becoming a cornerstone for smart infrastructure, industrial automation, and real-time monitoring applications. As global connectivity needs grow, NB-IoT is poised to play a central role in enabling scalable and sustainable IoT deployments across industries.