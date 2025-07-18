Natural Cosmetics Market Rises Amid Increasing Demand for Organic Beauty Products

The global natural cosmetics market size was valued at USD 31.84 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 45.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer expenditure on healthier cosmetic options and heightened awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical components in conventional cosmetic products.

Several factors contribute to the expanding demand for natural cosmetics, including a rising global working population, favorable government regulations, widespread Internet access, and the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms. Additionally, advancements in raw material sourcing, technological innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and the rise of online retailing have collectively fostered new opportunities in the market. Concerns over synthetic ingredients like methyl paraben, propylparaben, and n-butyl paraben—commonly linked to skin issues such as allergies, acne, rashes, and blemishes—have further encouraged consumers to shift toward organic alternatives. In response, major companies are increasingly introducing natural product lines to meet this demand.

The rise in digital business models, improved distribution strategies, and enhanced engagement through digital marketing, interactive advertising, and social media have further bolstered product visibility and consumer reach. As more users turn to e-commerce platforms for personal care items, the natural cosmetics segment continues to benefit from growing online traffic and connectivity.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a 27.0% global market share in 2023.

The U.S. market led North America, driven by Gen-Z preferences and an expanding LGBTQ community.

Color cosmetics dominated by product type with a 30.1% market share in 2023.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets led the distribution channels with 38.1% market share.

The medium price range segment accounted for the largest share at 44.9% in 2023.

Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2023, while Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest.

Order a free sample PDF of the Natural Cosmetics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 31.84 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 45.60 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.3%

Key Natural Cosmetics Company Insights

Leading companies such as L’Oréal S.A., Burt’s Bees, 100% PURE, and others are focusing on expanding their customer base through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and innovative product offerings. For example, L’Oréal S.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of skin and hair care products that cater to diverse consumer needs globally. Meanwhile, Korres, a Greek natural cosmetics company, is known for utilizing indigenous ingredients like Greek yogurt, wild rose, and olive oil in its formulations.

Key Natural Cosmetics Companies

L’Oréal S.A.

Burt’s Bees

100% PURE

KORRES S.A.

Avon Products, Inc

Coty Inc

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc

AVEENO

Weleda

ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL, LLC

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global natural cosmetics market is on a steady growth trajectory, backed by increasing consumer awareness, health-conscious preferences, and a growing aversion to chemical-based personal care products. The shift toward clean beauty, supported by technological innovation and digital outreach, places natural cosmetics in a favorable position across all major regions. With rising demand and continuous product innovation, the market is expected to remain dynamic and competitive throughout the forecast period.