Solar Carport Market: Powering the Push for Green Transport

The global solar carport market was valued at USD 538.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,332.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for renewable energy solutions and the growing focus on sustainable transportation.

Solar carports offer the dual benefit of vehicle protection and clean energy generation. They shield vehicles from environmental elements like sun, rain, snow, and hail while helping reduce electricity costs by producing solar power. Their adaptability in size and design makes them suitable for various residential and commercial spaces, further accelerating their adoption.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is also boosting demand for solar carports, especially those integrated with EV charging infrastructure. By combining solar panels with EV supply equipment (EVSE), these carports offer a cost-effective and sustainable charging solution, supporting the broader shift away from fossil fuels.

Key Market Insights:

North America led the global market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR through 2033, supported by the presence of key providers like SunPower Corporation, Baja Carports, CHIKOUSA, and Positive Energy Solar.

By Type, T-shape solar carports held the largest revenue share at 39.3% in 2024, featuring cantilevers on both sides of the central column for enhanced coverage.

By Capacity, the above 1MW segment dominated in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest pace due to the increasing number of large-scale solar carport installations.

By Application, the commercial segment led the market in 2024, with solar carports enhancing energy efficiency and functionality in business and retail parking areas.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 538.5 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,332.4 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 10.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The solar carport industry features several notable companies, including Schletter, SunPower Corporation, and Baja Carports, among others. These players are focusing on innovation in structural design, seamless EV charging integration, durability, and ease of installation. As demand grows across both public and private sectors, factors such as strategic partnerships, technology integration, and customization are becoming increasingly vital for maintaining a competitive edge.

Schletter, headquartered in Germany, is a leading provider of solar mounting systems, including tailored solar carport solutions. Renowned for its engineering precision and structural reliability, the company serves a global clientele across Europe, North America, and Asia, with a focus on commercial, industrial, and government installations.

Baja Carports, based in the U.S., is a recognized manufacturer and installer of custom steel carport structures, including solar-compatible designs. The company offers turnkey solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale projects. Its solar carports are specifically engineered to support photovoltaic (PV) systems while providing long-lasting, low-maintenance protection for parking facilities.

Key Players

ANTAI Technology Co., Ltd.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Schletter

Positive Energy Solar

CHIKOUSA

RenEnergy UK

Xiamen Sunforson Power Co., Ltd.

Solarsense UK Limited

Sunlite Group

Baja Carports

Conclusion

Global solar carport market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by the rising global demand for sustainable energy solutions and environmentally friendly transportation options. These structures offer the dual advantage of shielding vehicles and generating clean power. Although the market faces obstacles such as initial investment costs and installation time, the increasing adoption by both commercial and residential sectors is expected to drive its future growth.