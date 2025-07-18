Vertical Farming Market 2030: Technology Sprouts New Opportunities

The global vertical farming market was valued at USD 8.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2025 to 2030. The expansion of this market is driven by consistent population growth, government support, scarcity of arable land, and a rising demand for high-quality, fresh produce.

Additionally, consumer preference for organic food continues to positively influence market dynamics, offering attractive growth opportunities. As consumers increasingly prioritize health, nutrition, and environmental impact, vertical farming presents a sustainable method to address this demand. This technique involves cultivating food in vertically stacked layers, typically inside repurposed spaces such as warehouses, skyscrapers, or shipping containers. The perception that organic food is safer, healthier, and more eco-friendly significantly impacts consumer purchasing behavior—a key consideration for producers, policymakers, and marketers.

Health concerns such as obesity and heart disease, coupled with declining groundwater levels and unpredictable climate conditions, are prompting a shift from conventional to alternative farming methods. As a result, vertical farming is gaining traction as a solution that supports year-round crop production and shields crops from adverse weather conditions through controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technologies, including artificial lighting, climate control, and fertigation systems.

The surge in demand for premium food, adoption of independent agricultural practices, and accelerating urbanization are among the main contributors to the market’s expansion. These factors, combined with projected population growth by 2030, are expected to substantially increase food demand. Vertical farming methods enable crops to be cultivated in urban structures such as warehouses and multi-story buildings, thereby increasing food production efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America’s vertical farming industry is witnessing notable growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 21.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The U.S. vertical farming market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% during the same period.

Europe accounted for over 31.0% of the global vertical farming market share in 2024.

By component, hardware dominated the market in 2024, holding more than 61.0% share.

In terms of growing mechanisms, the hydroponics segment led with over 47.0% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size : USD 8.15 billion

: USD 8.15 billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 24.95 billion

: USD 24.95 billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 20.9%

: 20.9% Largest Market in 2024 : Europe

: Europe Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Vertical Farming Market:

Prominent players shaping the vertical farming landscape include:

AeroFarms

Illumitex, Inc.

American Hydroponics

Agrilution GmbH

Brightfarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Freight Farms

GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Vertical Farm Systems

YEELIGHT

Zumtobel Group AG

Company Highlights:

Vertical Farm Systems develops automated growing systems using reusable media and energy-efficient climate cells powered by AI.

Brightfarms Inc. operates indoor farms producing fresh salads in controlled environments, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency.

Bowery Farming offers vertical farming and digital agriculture solutions and operates farms across New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

Aerofarm combines AI and plant biology to enhance crop production and address inefficiencies in traditional food systems.

Conclusion:

The global vertical farming market is poised for significant expansion through 2030, driven by factors such as urbanization, health-conscious consumer behavior, resource scarcity, and technological advancements in agriculture. With its ability to deliver fresh, organic produce in controlled environments, vertical farming stands as a resilient and scalable solution to meet the growing food demands of a changing world.