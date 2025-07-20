U.S. Advertising Industry Rankings 2025

Santa Clara, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ —

RealRate is excited to unveil the latest 2025 rankings for the U.S. advertising sector.

These are the top three ADVERTISING companies in the U.S., measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

Angi Inc. – 172% Criteo S.A. – 122% Stran & Company, Inc. – 120%

The complete ranking of 18 Advertising companies is published at: realrate.ai/ranking-area/2025-us-advertising/

Four companies earned the prestigious ‘Top-Rated’ seal—signifying exceptional financial strength.

Angi Inc

Founded in 1995, Angi Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Formerly known as Angie’s List, the company connects homeowners with local service professionals. It offers home improvement, maintenance, and repair services through its digital marketplace, helping customers find trusted contractors with reviews, pricing, and scheduling tools. The company’s current assets total $1.83 billion.

Criteo S.A., founded in 2005 and headquartered in Paris, France, is a global technology company specializing in performance marketing and commerce media. It provides personalized digital advertising across web, mobile, and video platforms. Using AI and data insights, Criteo helps brands and retailers target and convert shoppers online. It has current assets of $2.26 billion.

Stran & Company Inc

Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Stran & Company Inc. was founded in 1994. The firm offers promotional marketing and branded merchandise solutions. Serving various industries, it provides custom products, warehousing, fulfillment, and digital storefronts. Stran supports clients’ marketing efforts by integrating promotional goods into broader branding and engagement strategies. It currently holds $55 million in assets.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The U.S. advertising industry is a dynamic sector driven by digital innovation, data analytics, and shifting consumer behaviors. With increasing investment in programmatic advertising and AI-powered personalization, the industry’s future promises more targeted, efficient campaigns. Growth will focus on immersive experiences like AR, influencer marketing, and sustainable brand messaging.” The U.S. advertising industry hit a record $380 billion in total advertising sales in 2024, growing 12.4% over the prior year. Digital advertising alone climbed to $259 billion in 2024 (up 15% year-on-year), reflecting robust expansion as marketers invest heavily across digital and traditional channels. “Strong financial strength enables advertising companies to invest in innovation, attract top talent, scale campaigns, and withstand market shifts—ensuring long-term competitiveness, client confidence, and consistent delivery of impactful results.”

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

