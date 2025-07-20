Infoveave Achieves Sustainability Milestone with EcoVadis Committed Badge

Bengaluru, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Infoveave announced today that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Committed Badge, recognizing the company’s dedication to improving sustainability performance. This badge affirms Infoveave’s active participation in sustainable business practices and continuous efforts toward ethical, environmental, and socially responsible operations.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies worldwide have been assessed by EcoVadis, making it one of the most trusted sustainability ratings globally.

“Receiving the EcoVadis Committed Badge reflects Infoveave’s belief that responsible growth and sustainability go hand in hand. Our commitment to sustainable practices is integral to how we operate and serve our customers,” said Smitha Bopanna and Co-Founder, COO . “EcoVadis provides a valuable framework for measuring our progress and identifying areas for continuous improvement.”

EcoVadis ratings are grounded in internationally recognized sustainability standards, including the UN Global Compact, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000. The evaluation delivers evidence-based insights and actionable recommendations that guide companies like Infoveave on their sustainability journey.

About Infoveave

Infoveave is a unified data platform for automation and decision intelligence powered by GenAI. The platform brings together data from diverse sources through automated workflows, breaking down silos and providing a unified, consistent view of the business. AI-driven data quality validations ensure accuracy and trustworthiness.