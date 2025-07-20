OJCommerce Launches July Sweepstakes – Win a Freddo Buccaneer 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Dune Buggy with Zero Purchase Required!

Posted on 2025-07-20 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Freddo Buccaneer 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Car Sweepstakes

Miami, FL, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — OJCommerce, a trusted online destination for home, lifestyle, and family-friendly products, is excited to announce its special July Sweepstakes, inviting families across the United States to enter for a chance to win a Freddo Buccaneer Dune Buggy 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Toy Car—a prize valued at $524.95. No purchase is necessary to enter.

“There’s something magical about seeing kids’ faces light up with joy. We love being a part of those moments. Our customers truly enjoy our sweepstakes, and we’re thrilled to surprise one lucky family with this incredible ride-on buggy. It’s all about creating fun, adventure-filled memories.”

— Mike Powell, Marketing Director at OJCommerce

How to Win This Kids’ 2-Seater Electric Ride-On Car – July Giveaway Details:

  • Entry Period: Now through July 31, 2025
  • Prize: One (1) winner will receive a Freddo Buccaneer 24V 2-Seater Ride-On Toy Car
  • Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents (see full terms for details)
  • How to Enter: Submit your entry online

Ready to Enter?

Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing ride-on car for your family!

Enter Now
View Full Terms

About the Prize: Freddo Buccaneer 2-Seater Ride-On Car

Designed for children ages 3 to 8, the Freddo Buccaneer is packed with exciting, adventure-ready features, including:

Powerful Performance

24V Battery and 4×4 Traction System for outdoor play

Safety First

Two seats with seat belts – ideal for siblings or friends

Premium Features

LED headlights, Bluetooth sound system, and rugged tires

Parental Control

Remote control for extra safety and ease of supervision

Whether it’s backyard fun or neighborhood cruising, this kids’ ride-on car delivers a winning combination of style, safety, and summertime fun.

Real Families Win – Why You Should Enter OJCommerce’s Ride-On Toy Giveaway

OJCommerce is proud to celebrate family fun and rewarding experiences. Past sweepstakes winners include Taylor, who received a Brisbane Glider, and Miguel, who won a Valentina Rattan Cabinet—just two examples of the joy these giveaways bring to real families.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home one of the best 2-seater ride-on cars of 2025.

Media Contact Information

Company: OJCommerce

Email: WebsiteNexus@ojcommerce.com

Website: www.ojcommerce.com

Sweepstakes Page: ojcommerce.com/sweepstakes

This press release is distributed for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

 

