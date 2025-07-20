ARiES One Expands Casing Design Services in Houston, TX and Strengthens Oil and Gas Workforce Solutions

Houston, TX, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — ARiES One, a trusted provider of integrated engineering consultancy and staffing services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Casing Design capabilities in Houston, TX, further reinforcing its position as a leader in comprehensive Oil and Gas Workforce Solutions. This strategic growth aims to meet the increasing demand for safe, cost-effective, and technically sound well construction services in one of the world’s most active energy markets.

Casing design plays a critical role in well integrity, pressure control, and long-term production success. ARiES One’s advanced casing design services support both onshore and offshore operations by providing customized, data-driven solutions that reduce risk and ensure regulatory compliance. Using cutting-edge modeling software and in-depth formation analysis, the firm’s engineers develop optimal casing programs tailored to each project’s geological and operational profile.

In addition to technical services, ARiES One continues to lead in delivering complete Oil and Gas Workforce Solutions, providing highly qualified personnel for drilling, completions, engineering, and project management roles. The company’s workforce solutions are designed to help operators adapt quickly to project demands, regulatory changes, and shifting market conditions.

“Our clients don’t just need people—they need the right people, with the right experience, ready to go on day one,” added Sales Manager of Universal Engineering. “ARiES One combines technical consultancy with strategic staffing, giving clients a single-source solution for both expertise and manpower.”

By integrating its casing design services with robust staffing capabilities, ARiES One offers clients a streamlined, end-to-end approach to well delivery. The company’s consultants, engineers, and field staff work in tandem to ensure project continuity, operational efficiency, and safety from planning through execution.

With Houston at the center of global energy innovation, ARiES One’s local presence allows for faster response times, closer collaboration with clients, and greater agility in supporting projects across the Gulf Coast and beyond. For more details, visit: https://www.aries-one.com/technical-advisory-narrow-scope/geoscience