Video Surveillance Storage Market 2030: The Impact of Smart Cities

Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview

The global video surveillance storage market was valued at USD 14,136.7 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 27,829.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing safety concerns in public areas and enterprise environments, along with the rapid integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

The rising volume of surveillance footage necessitates robust and scalable data storage solutions. Today, video surveillance systems are crucial in maintaining public security and assisting governmental functions. Law enforcement relies heavily on extensive surveillance networks deployed across cities. As these systems generate large volumes of high-definition video data, secure and efficient storage has become essential.

The deployment of ultra-high-definition (UHD) cameras and the proliferation of IoT-connected devices have resulted in a surge of video data output, emphasizing the need for high-capacity, scalable storage systems. Additionally, AI-powered video analytics such as facial recognition, object detection, and behavioral analysis are enhancing the utility of surveillance footage. These innovations further raise the demand for storage systems capable of rapid data processing and quick access to insights. Sectors like public transportation—including airports, train stations, and subways—depend on such systems to prevent and respond to threats like terrorism, vandalism, and violent incidents.

As the video surveillance industry evolves, so does the need for dependable and advanced storage technologies. The increasing demand for intelligent, high-capacity storage solutions continues to fuel market growth. This trend has led to strong investment in R&D, with companies working to develop the next generation of surveillance storage systems to handle expanding data volumes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 14,136.7 million

USD 14,136.7 million 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 27,829.3 million

USD 27,829.3 million CAGR (2025–2030): 12.2%

12.2% Largest Region in 2024: North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Players and Company Insights

Major companies are focusing on product innovation, expansion strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence and increase their global footprint.

Hikvision is a leading provider of advanced video surveillance storage solutions. It offers scalable, high-capacity systems tailored for public safety, transportation, and smart infrastructure. By incorporating AI, SSD technologies, and high-resolution video, Hikvision continues to lead innovation in the sector.

is a leading provider of advanced video surveillance storage solutions. It offers scalable, high-capacity systems tailored for public safety, transportation, and smart infrastructure. By incorporating AI, SSD technologies, and high-resolution video, Hikvision continues to lead innovation in the sector. Honeywell brings its legacy of automation and industrial solutions into the surveillance storage space. With platforms like Honeywell Forge, the company delivers integrated, scalable storage solutions enhanced with real-time analytics. Its systems are widely used in commercial and critical infrastructure projects.

Other Major Companies Include:

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Dell Inc.

NetApp

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Limited

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global video surveillance storage market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increasing safety requirements, technological advances, and the integration of IoT and AI. The demand for efficient, scalable, and intelligent storage solutions is accelerating as surveillance systems expand across various sectors. With a projected CAGR of 12.2% through 2030 and significant investments from major players, the market is poised for continuous innovation and expansion. As regions like Asia Pacific experience rapid development, and companies enhance capabilities through R&D, the video surveillance storage industry is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of public and enterprise security.