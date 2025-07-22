Wallpaper Market 2030: The Shift Towards Minimalist Aesthetics

Wallpaper Market Overview and Growth Projections

The global wallpaper market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to USD 2.44 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing popularity of home renovation projects and improvements in printing technologies, which have substantially boosted wallpaper demand.

Additionally, rising disposable incomes, evolving consumer preferences, and a surge in do-it-yourself (DIY) activities involving wallpaper application are anticipated to further fuel market expansion. Wallpaper manufacturers categorize their products into residential and commercial segments, reflecting the distinct requirements in terms of paper thickness and weight. Residential wallpapers typically come in pre-pasted or unpasted formats, whereas commercial wallpapers vary based on thickness and intended use, often undergoing rigorous testing due to their placement in high-traffic areas.

There is a growing consumer interest in stain-resistant and eco-friendly wallpaper options. Manufacturers are responding by testing products for humidity resistance to address concerns about bacterial growth. Prominent companies such as Sangetsu Corporation and York Wallcoverings have introduced several stain- and damage-resistant wallpapers in recent years. For example, Asian Paints expanded its home décor offerings in June 2022 with a broad new collection, including wallpapers, fabrics, rugs, furniture, lighting, and bedding under its Royale brand.

To expand their market reach, companies are increasingly investing in marketing, sponsorships, and strategic partnerships. The direct-to-consumer sales channel has proven especially lucrative for brands with established customer loyalty and robust promotional campaigns. An example includes Sanderson Design Group PLC’s May 2022 sponsorship deal with the Emery Walker Trust, which resulted in a collection inspired by historical artifacts from Emery Walker’s House, underscoring the company’s commitment to heritage and design.

The wallpaper market is highly competitive, characterized by numerous companies with strong brand reputations, extensive geographic footprints, and broad distribution networks. To capture untapped markets and enhance consumer reach, mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase. In May 2022, York Wallcoverings—the largest and oldest wallpaper producer in North America—was acquired by Industrial Opportunities Partners (IOP) and integrated into The Bersham Group alongside Brewster Home Fashions LLC and Fine Decor LTD. Such consolidations are poised to support market growth and expansion efforts.

Key Market Insights

In 2024, North America led the wallpaper market globally, accounting for over 36.65% of the revenue share.

The U.S. wallpaper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Vinyl-based wallpapers dominated the global market by product type, capturing approximately 36.2% of the revenue in 2024.

Commercial applications accounted for the majority share in terms of end use, holding about 52.5% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

Market size in 2024: USD 1.9 billion

Projected market size by 2030: USD 2.44 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

Largest regional market in 2024: North America

Leading Companies in the Wallpaper Market

Key industry players are adopting expansion and partnership strategies to strengthen their market positions and broaden their product availability. These companies hold significant market share and influence industry trends:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

F. Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

4walls

Asian Paints

Conclusion

The global wallpaper market is on a steady growth trajectory, propelled by advancements in printing technologies, increasing home renovation activities, and shifting consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and stain-resistant products. North America remains the dominant regional market, with commercial applications leading overall demand. Competitive dynamics, fueled by mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, will continue to shape the market landscape. With rising disposable incomes and DIY trends gaining momentum, the wallpaper industry is well-positioned for sustained growth through 2030.