Fiber Laser Market Experiences Rise Due to 3D Printing and Additive Tech

The global fiber laser market was valued at USD 6,874.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17,549.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is driven by increasing automation and the integration of fiber lasers into Industry 4.0 environments for high-speed, precision tasks like welding and marking.

The demand for high-power fiber lasers is rising, especially in the automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery sectors, where faster processing and precision are critical. These lasers offer higher productivity and lower cycle times.

In October 2024, Coherent Corp. launched the ARM FL20D, a 20 kW fiber laser with a dual-ring beam for efficient welding of tough materials like cast aluminum, enhancing weld quality while cutting costs.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the market with a 45.4% share in 2024, fueled by strong industrial output in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Infrared fiber lasers dominated by laser type, with a 42.1% share, due to their effectiveness in metal processing.

High-power fiber lasers held the largest share by power output in 2024.

Continuous Wave (CW) lasers led by operation mode for delivering a stable beam.

The industrial sector was the top end-use segment, widely applying fiber lasers in cutting, welding, drilling, and marking.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,874.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 17,549.1 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 11.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies are actively pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their customer base and strengthen market position.

Coherent Corp. is advancing its fiber laser offerings with innovations in high-power and precision systems, focusing on welding and cutting applications. Recent developments include dual-beam configurations for enhanced control and efficiency. Its global partnerships and ongoing R&D investment support technological leadership.

Fujikura Ltd. is gaining traction with compact, reliable laser solutions, particularly for electronics and microfabrication. The company focuses on beam quality, power stability, and energy efficiency, leveraging its optical expertise to develop industrial-grade lasers with long operational life and expanding application potential.

Key Players

Coherent Corp.

Fujikura Ltd.

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Lumentum Operations LLC

Maxphotonics Co., Ltd.

nLIGHT, Inc.

TRUMPF

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The fiber laser market is expanding rapidly due to its precision, speed, and seamless integration with Industry 4.0, finding increasing use in welding, cutting, and marking applications. Asia Pacific leads globally, driven by strong manufacturing growth and smart factory initiatives. North America also holds a significant market share, powered by adoption in automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors. Overall, automated manufacturing, rising demand for high-performance processing, and regional industrial investments are fueling the market’s steady growth through the next decade.