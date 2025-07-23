Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyamide Resin in the Global Composites Industry Market to reach $9 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-23 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyamide resin in the global composites industry market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics applications. The global polyamide resin in the global composites industry market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing use of lightweight, high temperature thermoplastics in under-hood applications and the replacement of metals with polyamide resin based composites in various end uses.



A total of 104 figures / charts and 78 tables are provided in this 157-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyamide resin in the global composites industry market to 2031 by end use (transportation, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others), resin type (polyamide6, polyamide66, polyamide46, and others), product type (short fiber reinforced thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFT), and continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFT), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use market by value due to high demand for lightweight thermoplastics with high temperature resistant property, which makes polyamide resin suitable for under the hood applications.

SFT will remain the largest market due to its various benefits like ease in processing, low cost production, design flexibility, and the ability to process parts with complex shapes

Asia Pacific and ROW is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction sector, transportation sector and increasing awareness towards the lightweight thermoplastics with high temperature resistant property.

BASF SE, DSM (Covestro), DuPont, LANXESS AG, Solvay are the major suppliers in the polyamide resin in the global composites industry market.

