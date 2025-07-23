Web 3.0 Market 2030: Blockchain’s Role in Supply Chain Efficiency

The global Web 3.0 market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly to reach USD 33.53 billion by 2030. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3% between 2024 and 2030. Several driving factors contribute to this expansion, including a growing demand for enhanced data privacy enabled by decentralized identity features inherent in Web 3.0, as well as ongoing advancements in internet technologies.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, combined with the rollout of 5G and 6G networks, is anticipated to further accelerate market growth. The synergy between Web 3.0 and the rapidly evolving digital assets ecosystem — including blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — is opening new avenues for online transactions, digital ownership, and value generation. This integration is fostering innovation and broader adoption across various industries.

Additionally, increasing concerns over data ownership and privacy are driving interest in decentralized identity solutions offered by Web 3.0. Blockchain technology empowers users with control over their personal data, marking a shift away from centralized, data-intensive platforms toward greater individual autonomy. This shift is attracting both end users and enterprises seeking enhanced privacy and security.

Technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics, and decentralized ledgers are also expected to fuel growth by improving internet infrastructure and capabilities. Demand for Web 3.0 blockchain technology is partly driven by its ability to streamline payment processes for businesses. The convergence of these advanced technologies within the Web 3.0 ecosystem not only boosts efficiency and security but also creates a more inclusive and transparent digital landscape, appealing to businesses and consumers alike.

Companies in the blockchain space are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) alongside blockchain to enhance their competitiveness and improve customer experiences. This integration offers faster, more reliable, and highly flexible supply chain solutions. For instance, AI-enabled blockchain platforms optimize operations, particularly benefiting supply chain networks.

Market Highlights & Trends

North America led the global Web 3.0 market in 2023, capturing 37.3% of global revenue.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period.

Public blockchain platforms dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 56.4% of global revenue.

Cryptocurrency was the leading application segment in 2023.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector held the largest market share by end-use in 2023, representing 36.12% of revenue.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

Market size in 2023: USD 2.25 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 33.53 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 49.3%

Largest market in 2023: North America

Fastest growing market: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in Web 3.0

Key players in the Web 3.0 market include Filecoin, Web3 Foundation (Polkadot), and Helium Systems, Inc., among others.

Filecoin operates an open-source cloud storage and digital payment platform built on blockchain for decentralized data retrieval and cooperative digital storage.

operates an open-source cloud storage and digital payment platform built on blockchain for decentralized data retrieval and cooperative digital storage. Helium Systems, Inc. offers a decentralized wireless network of hotspots providing bandwidth and data collection for nearby Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

offers a decentralized wireless network of hotspots providing bandwidth and data collection for nearby Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Emerging participants include Kusama, Terra, and Kadena LLC: Kusama is a scalable network of specialized blockchains designed to deploy decentralized parachains connected to Polkadot or Kusama’s relay chains. Kadena LLC delivers blockchain solutions featuring a parallel-chain protocol for enhanced security and throughput, along with a programming language to facilitate business operations and transactional logic.



Other major companies influencing the Web 3.0 market include Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Zel Technologies Limited, Livepeer, Inc., Polygon Technology, and Terra.

Conclusion

The Web 3.0 market is poised for robust growth driven by advancements in blockchain, decentralized finance, and digital asset adoption, supported by next-generation internet technologies like 5G and 6G. Rising concerns around data privacy and ownership are steering users and businesses toward decentralized identity solutions, while innovations in AI and blockchain integration are enhancing operational efficiencies, particularly in supply chain management. North America currently leads the market, but Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. With major industry players advancing technology and expanding applications, Web 3.0 is set to transform the digital landscape by fostering transparency, security, and user empowerment across multiple sectors.