Web Hosting Services Market 2030: Empowering Small Businesses Online

The global web hosting services market was valued at USD 77.78 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand significantly to USD 320.62 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2023 through 2030. The growing number of organizations worldwide is expected to drive this market growth during the forecast period.

Web hosting services come in several forms, including shared, colocation, dedicated, and Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting. These services allow businesses and individuals to publish websites online, enabling them to promote their brands and personal content. The number of startups globally has risen sharply in recent years. Governments in both developing and developed countries offer financial and non-financial support programs to assist small business owners. For example, the U.S. federal government provides initiatives such as the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract and the USDA Rural Business Enterprise Grant program to support entrepreneurs. Such efforts encourage new business creation and expansion.

Additionally, entrepreneurs increasingly adopt omnichannel sales models to remain competitive. This approach helps maximize customer reach by offering product lines globally through online platforms. Consequently, the growth of small businesses is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the web hosting services market. As companies grow, their websites experience higher traffic volumes, which can challenge shared hosting servers. To accommodate this increased demand, businesses often migrate to hosting options like dedicated or colocation servers, or other hosting types that best suit their needs and workloads.

Limited funding and rising security and safety concerns among both large and small enterprises have accelerated the adoption of cloud-based hosting solutions. The benefits of cloud hosting—such as reduced infrastructure costs and improved uptime—have driven increased preference for these services. Web hosting providers offer three main cloud hosting models: public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. While each offers distinct advantages, hybrid cloud solutions are increasingly favored by end users.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp rise in global internet usage, as businesses shifted to online operations and individuals spent more time creating and sharing content, such as blogs and fitness videos. The pandemic also stimulated a surge in online shopping, prompting greater investments in IT infrastructure and digital business models. Several companies have taken active steps to support small businesses during this period; for example, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC offered temporary free access to its marketing and website-building tools, helping users adapt to the digital environment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 39.1%.

The U.S. web hosting services market is projected to register a strong CAGR over the forecast period.

Among hosting types, shared hosting accounted for the largest market share of 35.3% in 2022.

In terms of application, public websites dominated with a 55.1% share in 2022.

Public deployment models led the market with a 43.5% share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2022: USD 77.78 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 320.62 billion

CAGR from 2023 to 2030: 20.2%

North America was the largest market in 2022.

Leading Companies & Market Activities

Key companies in the web hosting sector provide platforms enabling numerous businesses to publish websites online. These companies are actively enhancing their market positions through investments, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. For example, in July 2022, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC introduced new features on its web hosting platform, including free daily backups and enhanced security measures, benefiting its user base.

Notable Web Hosting Service Providers:

Amazon Web Services

Endurance International Group

1&1 IONOS Inc.

Liquid Web LLC

Google LLC

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

Hetzner Online GmbH

Alibaba Cloud

Equinix, Inc.

WPEngine, Inc.

Conclusion

The web hosting services market is set to experience substantial growth fueled by the increasing number of businesses establishing an online presence and the rise of startups worldwide. Supportive government initiatives and the adoption of omnichannel sales strategies further accelerate this expansion. As traffic volumes grow, companies shift toward more robust hosting solutions, including cloud-based and hybrid cloud models, driven by cost efficiency and enhanced security needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital adoption and IT infrastructure investments, creating new opportunities in the sector. With leading providers continuously innovating and expanding their offerings, the web hosting market is poised for strong growth through 2030, with North America currently dominating and the U.S. market expected to continue its rapid development.