Wind Turbine Tower Market 2030: Investing in Renewable Infrastructure

The global wind turbine tower market was valued at approximately USD 29.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 47.76 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for clean, renewable energy sources as countries worldwide seek to reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change.

Governments are implementing supportive policies, such as tax incentives and renewable energy targets, to promote the adoption of wind power. For instance, the European Union has set a goal to derive 32% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, while China aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, leading to significant investments in wind energy infrastructure.

Technological advancements in wind turbine design and manufacturing have also significantly boosted the market. Innovations such as taller towers and larger rotor diameters enhance the efficiency and energy output of wind turbines. Taller towers can access stronger and more consistent wind currents at higher altitudes, resulting in increased energy generation. The latest generation of wind turbines can have towers exceeding 100 meters in height, allowing for greater harnessing of wind power. These advancements enhance the overall performance of wind turbines and make wind energy more competitive with traditional energy sources, further driving market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wind Turbine Tower Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for over 41.21% of the revenue share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to several key factors, including supportive government policies, large-scale investments, and favorable geographical conditions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have enacted policies to promote renewable energy, particularly wind power.

By installation, the onshore installation segment captured the largest share, exceeding 83.32% in 2024. Onshore towers are generally easier and less expensive to construct and maintain than their offshore counterparts. These installations can range from single turbines to extensive wind farms, often located in rural or remote areas.

Based on type, the concrete tower segment accounted for the highest share of over 47.0% in 2024. Concrete towers are gaining popularity, particularly for taller turbines and offshore installations, as they can be constructed using precast concrete segments or cast-in-place concrete. They offer superior stability, can exceed heights of 200 meters, and have longer lifespans with lower maintenance requirements compared to steel towers.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 29.94 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 47.76 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by intense competition and rapid technological advancements. Major players are striving to gain market share through product innovation, cost reduction, and geographical expansion. These companies are focusing on developing taller towers to harness stronger winds at higher altitudes while addressing environmental and noise pollution concerns. Regional markets show significant variation, with Europe and Asia-Pacific emerging as key growth areas.

Key Players

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.U.

Arcosa Wind Towers, Inc.

US Forged Rings Inc.

CS Wind

Marmen

Modvion

CNBM

GRI Renewable Industries

Vestas

PVUNITE Ltd.

SENLISWELD

Rohn Products, LLC

Ventower Industries

Global Energy (Group) Limited

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The wind turbine tower market is poised for robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy and supportive government policies worldwide. Technological advancements in tower design and materials are enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of wind energy. With Asia Pacific leading the market and onshore installations dominating the sector, the wind turbine tower industry presents significant opportunities for innovation and expansion in the coming years. As the global push for cleaner energy continues, the market is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing investments and advancements in wind energy infrastructure.