Military Antenna Market Soars with Satellite Launch Programs

The global military antenna market size was valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is being propelled by rising demand for secure and reliable signal transmission, increased investments in electronic warfare capabilities, and expanding use of satellite communications and autonomous defense technologies.

The need for secure, real-time communication across combat zones is accelerating the deployment of advanced military antenna systems. As network-centric warfare becomes more prevalent, there is a growing requirement for high-frequency, multi-band antennas to ensure continuous and protected data exchange. Defense forces are actively modernizing communication frameworks to enable seamless voice, video, and data sharing. The adoption of military-grade software-defined radios (SDRs) is also driving the demand for antennas that offer flexibility and strong resistance to signal interference. These next-generation systems play a vital role in enhancing battlefield communication and operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global military antenna market with a revenue share of 42.6% in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for over 77% of the North American market in 2024.

By type, the reflectors segment dominated with 33.2% of global revenue in 2024.

Based on platform, the ground segment held the largest share at 38.2% in 2024.

In terms of end-use, the OEM segment generated the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.33 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 7.56 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 6.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a prominent global player in defense and aerospace, recognized for its expertise in secure communication systems and advanced tactical radios. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance military antennas designed for ground, airborne, and maritime platforms. These antennas are known for their multi-band functionality, rugged design, and seamless integration with modern battlefield technologies. L3Harris plays a vital role in enabling real-time data transmission and secure command communications in contested operational environments.

Lockheed Martin Corporation remains a leading defense contractor, integrating advanced antenna technologies into its broad array of fighter aircraft, naval platforms, and space-based systems. It specializes in phased-array, stealth-compatible, and radar antenna solutions tailored for critical missions. The company’s innovations support key defense programs such as the F-35 fighter jet and satellite-based missile defense. Lockheed Martin continues to spearhead the development of next-generation antenna systems that underpin multi-domain warfare strategies.

Southwest Antennas and MTI Wireless Edge are among the emerging players making notable advancements in the military antenna market.

Southwest Antennas, a U.S.-based company, has rapidly gained traction by offering durable and high-performance RF antennas for tactical communications. Its solutions support handheld radios, UAVs, and soldier-wearable systems, with a focus on UHF and L/S-band ranges. The company’s ability to deliver customized products quickly, along with a strong emphasis on field-ready durability, has positioned it as a rising force in the tactical antenna landscape.

MTI Wireless Edge, headquartered in Israel, is building a reputation for delivering reliable and innovative antenna systems for military SATCOM and radar applications. Its product range includes flat-panel, directional, and omni-directional antennas engineered for harsh operating environments. The company’s expanding global defense partnerships reflect its strength in providing cost-effective, high-performance RF solutions. MTI’s agility in RF design and engineering continues to support its entry into advanced military communication and surveillance initiatives.

Key Players

Amphenol Corporation

Comrod Communication AS

Rohde & Schwarz

Alaris Holdings Limited

Antenna Products Corporation

Southwest Antennas

MTI Wireless Edge

Conclusion

The military antenna market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the escalating need for secure signal transmission across various defense applications. This growth is bolstered by increasing investments in electronic warfare, satellite communication, and the widespread use of unmanned defense systems. Advancements in technology are leading to the adoption of sophisticated antenna systems crucial for real-time, secure battlefield communication and enhanced satellite capabilities. While one region currently leads, another is poised for rapid growth, reflecting a dynamic global market for these critical defense components.