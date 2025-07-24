Outdoor Power Equipment Market Witnesses Surge in Cordless Tool Demand

The global outdoor power equipment market size was estimated at USD 53.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 76.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for cordless outdoor power equipment, driven by the consumer preference for enhanced flexibility and portability.

For example, in February 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced Indego M 700 and Indego M+ 700, two autonomous lawn mowers equipped with 18V lithium batteries and brushless DC motors, capable of mowing up to 700 square meters on a single charge.

Factors such as rising urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and increasing infrastructure development, along with the growing demand for landscaping services, are contributing significantly to the market expansion. Additionally, heightened environmental consciousness is accelerating the adoption of lithium-ion battery-powered equipment due to their eco-friendliness and energy efficiency. Companies are actively innovating in battery technology—for instance, Techtronic Industries began using red lithium-ion batteries in 2021 for cordless power tools, offering improved performance and durability.

The gardening trend, particularly among younger generations interested in growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs in limited spaces, has fueled the demand for compact, lightweight, and efficient tools. The shift in consumer preferences has prompted manufacturers to design equipment that is easier to handle and suitable for smaller yards. The popularity of home improvement projects, further accelerated by the stay-at-home lifestyle during the pandemic, has positively influenced the outdoor power equipment market. Companies like The Toro Company, Husqvarna, and ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG experienced profit gains during this period, extending the gardening season and boosting equipment sales.

While the COVID-19 pandemic initially hindered industry growth in early 2020, market demand rebounded strongly as industrial and commercial activities resumed. The increasing appeal of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) and DIFM (Do-It-For-Me) services in both residential and commercial segments supported market recovery. According to the Outdoor December forecast report in 2021, the commercial lawn mower segment alone grew by over 15% in 2020, with nearly 7.7 billion units shipped. Environmental concerns related to gas emissions and noise pollution have further encouraged the shift toward energy-efficient outdoor equipment.

However, the market also faces challenges, particularly the high maintenance costs associated with outdoor power equipment. Regular inspections are necessary to ensure optimal performance, including checking cords, switches, sharpening blades, oiling, and conducting essential repairs. These recurring expenses could potentially hinder the widespread adoption of such equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regionally, North America led the market in revenue generation in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2025 and 2030.

By equipment type, lawn mowers held the dominant share at 40.99% in 2024.

By end use, the commercial segment is expected to register notable growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 53.42 Billion

2030 Market Size: USD 76.61 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.3%

Leading Market (2024): North America

Technological advancements across leading companies are expected to further accelerate industry growth, particularly innovations that enhance performance, reduce emissions, and improve user experience.

Key Outdoor Power Equipment Company Insights

Prominent players in the market include Husqvarna Group, Makita Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Briggs & Stratton, among others. These companies are emphasizing the integration of advanced technology to retain competitive advantages. Strategic moves such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are central to their market strategies.

Makita Corporation focuses on high-performance cordless and electric tools, leveraging advanced battery technology, R&D, and global reach.

Briggs & Stratton emphasizes innovation in both gasoline and battery-powered solutions, expanding its electrification portfolio to cater to demand for sustainable, high-performance equipment.

Leading Companies in the Market:

Makita Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton

MTD Inc

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

YAMABIKO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

AL-KO GmbH

AriensCo

The Toro Company

Deere & Company

Conclusion

The global outdoor power equipment market is set for steady growth driven by technological innovation, consumer trends in gardening and landscaping, and a growing preference for eco-friendly solutions. While the market faces challenges such as maintenance costs, the shift toward cordless, lightweight, and energy-efficient tools positions the industry for robust development. Strategic efforts by key players to modernize offerings and enhance battery technology will be crucial in meeting the evolving demands of both residential and commercial users through 2030.