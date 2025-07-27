Uma Maheshwara Homa for Happy Married Life

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — JyotirGamaya has started a new puja called Uma Maheshwara Homa. This puja is for husbands and wives who are facing fights or problems in their marriage. It helps them live together with peace and love.

This puja is done with the blessings of Bhagwan Shiva and Devi Parvati. They are the best example of love and understanding between a couple. This puja brings their blessings into your home.

Why This Homa Is Done

Today, many couples face small or big problems in married life. Some fight a lot. Some feel alone. Some do not talk properly. This puja is for such couples.

This puja helps:

Reduce anger and fights

Bring calmness and love

Make both partners understand each other

Keep the family together

What Is Done in the Puja

This puja includes special prayers for both Shiva and Parvati. It is done in a proper temple by Vedic priests.

For Devi Parvati:

Jasmine Flower Garland offered to the Devi

offered to the Devi Kumkum Archana – Red powder offered with chanting

– Red powder offered with chanting Sweet Pongal – A sweet dish offered to the Devi

– A sweet dish offered to the Devi Mangala Aarti – Lamp and bhajan in front of the Devi

– Lamp and bhajan in front of the Devi Sumangali Puja – Gifts are given to 5 married women (bangles, kumkum, turmeric, fruits, etc.)

– Gifts are given to (bangles, kumkum, turmeric, fruits, etc.) Prasad is given to the devotee

For Bhagwan Shiva:

Rudrabhishek – Shiva is bathed with milk, water, etc.

– Shiva is bathed with milk, water, etc. Bilwa Patra Archana – Special leaves offered to Shiva

– Special leaves offered to Shiva Aarti and prayers

Fruits are offered to Bhagwan Shiva

Uma Maheshwara Homa:

This is the main fire puja. Priests chant mantras and offer ghee and herbs into fire. It removes negativity from the couple’s life and brings positive energy.

What Our Shastra Says

In Shiva Purana, it is said:

“Where there is Devi Uma, there is Bhagwan Shiva.

Where they stay together, there is always happiness.”

This is why praying to them as a couple is very powerful.

Who Should Do This Puja?

People who are newly married

Couples who are facing fights or sadness

Couples who want to feel closer and happier

People who want to do something special for their marriage anniversary

How to Book This Puja

You can book this puja from your phone or laptop. No need to travel. The puja will be done in a temple. You will:

Give your name and wish for sankalpa Get a video link to watch the puja live Receive prasadam and kumkum by courier Get blessings and peace for your married life

Booking Link: https://jyotirgamaya.online/pujas/uma_maheshwara_homam

Final Words

Marriage is not always easy. Problems come. But with faith and prayer, things get better. Uma Maheshwara Homa brings the blessings of Devi Parvati and Bhagwan Shiva. They help couples live with peace, love, and respect.

For any queries, feel free to leave a WhatsApp message at (+91) 99009 41761.

May every couple be blessed by Uma and Maheshwara.

Om Namah Shivaya.

Om Shakti Parvati Namah.