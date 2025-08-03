Big Marlin Charters Offers Unforgettable Fishing Charters in Punta Cana for U.S. Tourists

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Big Marlin Charters, a premier fishing charter company based in Punta Cana, invites tourists from the United States to experience world-class deep-sea and big game fishing with one of the most experienced crews in the Caribbean. With over a decade of experience, a fleet of five fully-equipped vessels, and an expert team led by the seasoned Capt. Yustas Fortuna, Big Marlin Charters is the ultimate destination for ocean-loving adventurers.

Founded in 2012, Big Marlin Charters began in Boca Chica and has since become a top-rated fishing charter business serving visitors to Punta Cana. The company specializes in customized fishing experiences ranging from 4-hour trips to full-day 9-hour excursions. Whether guests are seasoned anglers or first-timers, the friendly crew ensures every charter is tailored for maximum fun and success.

Family-Friendly and Professionally Equipped

Catering to solo travelers, couples, groups, and families, Big Marlin Charters offers professional-grade fishing tackle and gear aboard their modern fleet. Their boats—including the iconic “Fortuna” and “Sherlock II”—are spacious, safe, and perfectly suited for fishing the rich waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Families can now enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on family fishing charters, making it even easier to create lifelong memories on the open sea.

Captain Yustas Fortuna – A Passionate and Experienced Guide

At the helm is Capt. Yustas Fortuna, a true seafaring expert with a deep knowledge of Punta Cana’s fishing grounds. Known for his friendly demeanor and commitment to sustainable fishing, Capt. Yustas is passionate about offering authentic sport fishing experiences, including the chance to battle Blue Marlin, Sailfish, Mahi-Mahi, Tuna, and more, depending on the season.

“Punta Cana is one of the best fishing destinations in the Caribbean,” said Capt. Yustas. “We love introducing visitors to the thrill of deep-sea fishing and sharing the beauty of our waters. Whether you hook a trophy Marlin or reel in your first Barracuda, it’s always an unforgettable adventure.”

Highly Rated by Guests

With glowing feedback and an impressive 4.7-star rating on TripAdvisor and 4.6 stars on Google, Big Marlin Charters has welcomed fishing enthusiasts from around the globe, including Tyler McLaughlin of National Geographic’s Wicked Tuna, who praised the experience in a recent YouTube video.

Seasonal Fishing Calendar and Booking

Big Marlin Charters aligns its excursions with Punta Cana’s peak fishing seasons to maximize the likelihood of success. From summer Blue Marlin runs to winter Sailfish hotspots, each charter is planned to deliver thrilling action and beautiful ocean views. A full fishing calendar is available at BigMarlinPuntaCana.com.

Book Your Punta Cana Fishing Charter Today

Contact:

Big Marlin Fishing Charters

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Website: https://bigmarlinpuntacana.com

Email: pr@bigmarlinpuntacana.com

US/Canada Toll Free Phone: +1-888-779-2019