The Eve Collective Launches New Range of Natural Tallow Balms for Everyday Skincare

Palmwoods, Australia, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Eve Collective unveils a luxurious, all-natural skincare line featuring their signature natural tallow balm and tinted tallow lip balm, crafted with Aussie-sourced ingredients.

The Eve Collective, Australia’s go-to brand for nourishing, back-to-basics skincare, is excited to announce the launch of its latest line of skincare essentials: the natural tallow balm and the tinted tallow lip balm. These new additions are made using 100% grass-fed tallow and are crafted to hydrate, protect, and heal the skin—naturally.

Rooted in ancestral beauty wisdom and formulated for modern lifestyles, The Eve Collective’s balms are designed to simplify skincare routines while delivering maximum nourishment.

The natural tallow balm is a rich, multipurpose formula that soothes dry skin, calms inflammation, and supports skin repair without clogging pores. Ideal for use on the face, hands, body, or even baby skin, this balm is a family-friendly staple for any household.

Meanwhile, the tinted tallow lip balm offers both beauty and function. Infused with subtle, earthy pigments and all-natural oils, it provides a flattering tint while delivering intense hydration and protection against the elements—perfect for the Australian climate.

“We’ve combined ancient skincare traditions with a minimalist, ethical approach,” says the founder of The Eve Collective. “People are ready to ditch chemicals for products that truly support their skin’s natural balance. Our tallow balms are a tribute to that shift.”

Both products are now available online at theevecollective.com.au, with Australia-wide shipping and a growing customer base who swear by the nourishing power of tallow.

About The Eve Collective

The Eve Collective is an Australian-based skincare brand dedicated to creating natural, sustainable, and effective skincare using traditional ingredients. Sourcing local, grass-fed tallow and natural botanicals, the brand champions skincare that respects both the body and the Earth.