Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market 2030: Building the Future with UPR

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Overview

The global unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand in construction applications and increased usage in tanks and pipes are expected to significantly drive the demand for isophthalic-based compounds in these sectors.

Growing adoption of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient materials is also anticipated to positively impact market growth over the forecast period. UPRs are primarily used in glass fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) due to their beneficial physical and chemical properties—such as high tensile, impact, and bonding strength, along with resistance to corrosion and heat. These attributes make them suitable for a wide range of applications in construction materials, housing equipment, and transportation.

Moreover, advancements in bio-based UPRs, which offer recyclability, superior strength, and thermal and corrosion resistance even at lower thicknesses, are expected to fuel market expansion. Ongoing R&D and product innovations are aimed at expanding the application scope and improving performance, thus supporting overall demand.

In the United States, the construction sector plays a crucial role in driving UPR market growth. This is supported by infrastructure developments, favorable trade dynamics, a strong economy, and increased household formation. Notable infrastructure projects, such as TEXRail in New York, are spurring growth in the construction sector, leading to higher UPR consumption.

The U.S. energy sector has also shown notable progress. According to the World Wind Energy Association, the U.S. was the second-largest market for new wind energy capacity, adding 93 GW to reach a cumulative capacity of 743 GW in 2020. Texas alone added 4.1 GW in 2020, increasing its total wind energy capacity to 32.6 GW. Growing investment in wind energy, driven by its cost-effectiveness, environmental advantages, and high reliability, is expected to boost demand for UPR in wind energy applications throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Regional Insights :

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market, accounting for over 58.0% of total revenue in 2022. Rapid expansion in sectors such as transportation, construction, electronics, and marine—along with a strong automotive base in China, Japan, and India—is expected to sustain regional growth.

The orthophthalic segment led the market in 2022, contributing to over 35% of total revenue. Its affordability, corrosion resistance, and ease of handling make it an ideal choice across multiple industries.

Liquid form of UPR accounted for more than 72.0% of the revenue share in 2022. It is widely used in construction, electronics, and glass industries for coatings, insulation, and structural applications.

The building and construction segment represented over 25% of market revenue in 2022, reflecting the increasing use of UPR in roofing, reinforcement, concrete structures, and various composite materials.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2022 Market Value : USD 12.2 Billion

: USD 12.2 Billion 2030 Projected Value : USD 20.9 Billion

: USD 20.9 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 7.1%

: 7.1% Largest Regional Market (2022): Asia Pacific

Key Players & Competitive Insights

Leading companies in the unsaturated polyester resin market focus on product quality, technological innovation, and sustainable solutions to maintain a competitive edge. Notable developments include AOC’s acquisition of a UPR production facility in the Czech Republic (December 2020), aimed at enhancing logistics and customer service in Central/Eastern Europe and Germany.

Major market players include:

AOC, LLC

INEOS

BASF SE

Polynt

LERG SA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

U-PICA Company, Ltd.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

CIECH Group

Dow Inc.

UPC Group

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Deltech Corporation

Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.

Qualipoly Chemical Corp.

Conclusion

The global unsaturated polyester resin market is on a solid growth trajectory, fueled by rising demand from the construction and renewable energy sectors, especially wind energy. Ongoing innovations in bio-based resins and strategic investments by leading players are further enhancing product performance and market reach. With the Asia Pacific region leading the market and a strong outlook for the U.S. construction and energy sectors, the market is well-positioned to achieve significant growth by 2030.